Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Brazil assures US it will increase oil production

The Brazilian government on Monday assured the United States it will increase its oil production.

Published

View of the Presidente Bernardes refinery of Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras, in Cubatao, Sao Paulo state, Brazil. Brazil's state oil company Petrobras announced sharp increases in gasoline and diesel prices on March 10, 2022 in response to the Ukraine crisis, ignoring criticism from President Jair Bolsonaro of what he considers excessive prices.
View of the Presidente Bernardes refinery of Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras, in Cubatao, Sao Paulo state, Brazil. Brazil's state oil company Petrobras announced sharp increases in gasoline and diesel prices on March 10, 2022 in response to the Ukraine crisis, ignoring criticism from President Jair Bolsonaro of what he considers excessive prices. - Copyright AFP/File Stefani Reynolds
View of the Presidente Bernardes refinery of Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras, in Cubatao, Sao Paulo state, Brazil. Brazil's state oil company Petrobras announced sharp increases in gasoline and diesel prices on March 10, 2022 in response to the Ukraine crisis, ignoring criticism from President Jair Bolsonaro of what he considers excessive prices. - Copyright AFP/File Stefani Reynolds

The Brazilian government on Monday assured the United States it will increase its oil production, a decision that could help ease concerns over global crude supply after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Bento Albuquerque, Brazil’s minister of Mines and Energy, said he had spoken with his US counterpart, Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, and confirmed that Brazil would seek to increase its oil output.

“She asked me if Brazil could be part of this effort (to produce more oil), and I told her ‘Of course it can’. We are already increasing production, while most OECD countries have reduced it. We have increased our production in the last three years,” Albuquerque said in a note sent by the ministry to AFP.

During the conversation, Granholm explained that other countries were making similar decisions to avoid greater volatility in the global oil market.

The Ministry of Mines and Energy did not provide any further details about how much it intends to increase production or on what timeline.

Brazil is among the 10 largest oil producers in the world, producing approximately three million barrels per day.

The price for the Brent benchmark, which reached a near-record price of $140 per barrel on March 7, closed Monday down at $106.90.

After announcing an embargo on fossil fuel imports from Russia as punishment for its invasion of Ukraine, US President Joe Biden has been looking for ways to alleviate the pressure on oil prices, which were already at an elevated level before the conflict began.

In this article:Brazil, Conflict, Oil, Russia, Ukraine, US
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

China is among the last remaining devotees to a zero-Covid approach to the pandemic China is among the last remaining devotees to a zero-Covid approach to the pandemic

World

As virus cases surge, can China’s zero-Covid strategy hold?

China, the country where the coronavirus was first detected in 2019, is among the last remaining devotees to a zero-Covid approach.

24 hours ago
Ukraine needs a "recovery fund" to rebuild the economy after the damage already inflicted by the Russian invasion Ukraine needs a "recovery fund" to rebuild the economy after the damage already inflicted by the Russian invasion

World

Russia and Ukraine to hold talks as troops edge closer to Kyiv

Russia and Ukraine were set for a third round of talks Monday as Moscow's invading forces maintain their devastating assaults.

22 hours ago
Germany plans to buy up to 35 F-35 fighter jets made by US firm Lockheed Martin as well as 15 Eurofighter jets Germany plans to buy up to 35 F-35 fighter jets made by US firm Lockheed Martin as well as 15 Eurofighter jets

World

Germany to buy dozens of US fighter jets in spending spree

Germany plans to buy up to 35 US-made F-35 fighter jets and 15 Eurofighter jets, a parliamentary source said Monday,.

15 hours ago
Seventeen million residents of the Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen have begun their first full day under lockdown Seventeen million residents of the Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen have begun their first full day under lockdown

Business

Chinese cities and factories lock down as outbreak spreads

Seventeen million people in the Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen began their first full day under lockdown Monday.

22 hours ago