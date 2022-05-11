Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Brazil April inflation hits 26-year high

Published

Fuel prices remained an underlying factor in Brazilian inflation, up more than 33 percent in the past year
Fuel prices remained an underlying factor in Brazilian inflation, up more than 33 percent in the past year - Copyright AFP/File Mohd RASFAN
Fuel prices remained an underlying factor in Brazilian inflation, up more than 33 percent in the past year - Copyright AFP/File Mohd RASFAN

Brazil’s inflation rate hit a 26-year high for the month of April, the government said Wednesday, as spiraling prices continued to defy the central bank’s push to rein them in.

The national statistics institute, IBGE, said inflation in the 12 months through April rose to 12.13 percent, the highest since 2003 and well above the central bank’s target of 3.5 percent.

The rate for April came in at 1.06 percent, the highest for the month since 1996, IBGE said.

That was worse than the forecast of one percent by analysts polled by business daily Valor.

Food prices were the main inflation driver in April, rising more than two percent.

Fuel prices remained an underlying factor, up more than 33 percent in the past year.

“The strength of price pressures is likely to keep policymakers at the central bank concerned,” William Jackson, chief emerging markets economist at consulting firm Capital Economics, said in a note.

Brazil’s central bank has been on one of the most aggressive monetary tightening cycles in the world, rapidly hiking the key interest rate from two percent in March 2021 to 12.75 percent currently.

But inflation has so far remained stubbornly high, hurting Brazilians’ wallets — and President Jair Bolsonaro’s popularity as he gears up to seek reelection in October, trailing leftist ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (2003-2010) in the polls.

In this article:Brazil, Economy, Inflation
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

President Vladimir Putin spoke at a concert marking the eighth anniversary of Russia's annexation of Crimea President Vladimir Putin spoke at a concert marking the eighth anniversary of Russia's annexation of Crimea

World

Op-Ed: Escalation, ‘long war’, etc. but is Putin ready to pull the plug for health reasons?

After all; if there’s no out, there’s no end.  

14 hours ago

World

West blames Russia for satellite hack ahead of Ukraine invasion

Western powers accused Russians of carrying out a cyberattack against a satellite network an hour before the invasion of Ukraine.

24 hours ago
Robot tractors may be heading to a farm near you Robot tractors may be heading to a farm near you

Tech & Science

Agricultural equipment manufacturer hit by ransomware attack

May-July is also peak harvesting season, making agricultural organizations like AGCO an appealing target.

13 hours ago
The Zaporizhstal factory shows how these Stalin-era sites are designed to defy Russia's invasion The Zaporizhstal factory shows how these Stalin-era sites are designed to defy Russia's invasion

World

‘A chance to survive’: Ukraine’s fortress steel mills

Food and water stockpiles, generators, toilets, stacks of mattresses and even wood-burning stoves in bunkers deep underground.

20 hours ago