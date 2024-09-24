Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Bolivian government rejects Morales ultimatum for cabinet reshuffle

AFP

Published

With his eye on a political comeback, former Bolivian president Evo Morales has stirred up large protests against the government that he helped elect
With his eye on a political comeback, former Bolivian president Evo Morales has stirred up large protests against the government that he helped elect - Copyright AFP Jorge Bernal
With his eye on a political comeback, former Bolivian president Evo Morales has stirred up large protests against the government that he helped elect - Copyright AFP Jorge Bernal

Bolivia’s government on Tuesday rejected an ultimatum by ex-president Evo Morales to replace its cabinet ministers or face the wrath of his followers, thousands of whom had joined him in a weeklong march to the capital. 

Led by Morales, the group of mainly Indigenous Bolivians arrived in La Paz Monday at the end of a nearly 200-kilometer (124-mile) “March to save Bolivia” against incumbent leader Luis Arce. 

At the end point, Morales addressed the crowd, giving Arce 24 hours to replace his cabinet, accusing ministers of being corrupt and racist. 

He also demanded the government act speedily to resolve the country’s chronic fuel shortage, failing which “the mobilizations will continue.” 

Morales, a former coca grower who became Bolivia’s first Indigenous president in 2006, was extremely popular until he tried to bypass the constitution to seek a fourth term.  

He went on to claim victory in a 2019 election marked by allegations of fraud but was forced to resign after losing the support of the military. 

Morales wants to challenge Arce to become the ruling MAS party candidate for presidential elections next August but the courts have so far barred him from doing so.   

Arce has accused Morales, whom he had served as economy minister, of plotting to overthrow him. 

Over the course of the march on La Paz, his supporters clashed repeatedly with backers of Arce in unrest that left 34 people injured, according to the authorities. 

Bolivia’s foreign ministry said in a statement Tuesday that Morales had threatened the country’s “democratic order,” and rejected his demands. 

Bolivia, a country rich in gas and lithium — key for electric battery manufacturing — has been battling fuel and dollar shortages since last year. 

In this article:Bolivia, elecciones, manifestaciones, politica, protestas
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

The biotech start-up Cure51 is working on the first global molecular database of exceptional survivors of cancer The biotech start-up Cure51 is working on the first global molecular database of exceptional survivors of cancer

Tech & Science

Inflammatory promote the transformation of prostate cancer cells into treatment-resistant cells

The study examined the impact of factors promoting inflammation in a tumour microenvironment on the progression of prostate cancer.

17 hours ago

Business

Q&A: Responding rapidly to fraud attacks

We found that consumers want businesses to be able to properly verify their identities. 63% of people said it’s essential.

18 hours ago

Life

Promoting clean energy through art

The UN Environment Assembly and Aira are encouraging members of the public to share online images of their DIY upcycling projects.

6 hours ago
Acidic waters damage corals, shellfish and the phytoplankton that feeds numerous marine species Acidic waters damage corals, shellfish and the phytoplankton that feeds numerous marine species

Life

World’s oceans near critical acidification level: report

The world's oceans are close to becoming too acidic to properly sustain marine life or help stabilise the climate.

6 hours ago