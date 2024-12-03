Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Bolivian ex-president, who fled to US, sentenced to six years prison

AFP

Published

Former Bolivian president (1993-1997 and 2002-2003) Gonzalo Sanchez de Lozada (R) fled to the United States after deadly protests over his plans to export natural gas
Former Bolivian president (1993-1997 and 2002-2003) Gonzalo Sanchez de Lozada (R) fled to the United States after deadly protests over his plans to export natural gas - Copyright AFP Leila MACOR
Former Bolivian president (1993-1997 and 2002-2003) Gonzalo Sanchez de Lozada (R) fled to the United States after deadly protests over his plans to export natural gas - Copyright AFP Leila MACOR

A Bolivian court has sentenced ex-president Gonzalo Sanchez de Lozada in absentia to six years and three months in prison for handing out dozens of oil contracts without parliamentary approval, the justice ministry said Tuesday.

Sanchez de Lozada, 94, served as president from 1993 to 1997 and 2002 to 2003 before resigning and fleeing to the United States in 2003 after deadly protests over his plans to export natural gas.

The Supreme Court on Monday night found him guilty of “anti-economic conduct” and “breach of duty” over the awarding of around 100 contracts for oil exploration and commercialization when he was president.

In its ruling in the two-decade-old case, the court found that the contracts violated the constitutional and legal regulations in force at the time.

Former hydrocarbons ministers Jorge Berindoague and Carlos Alberto Contreras and former deputy hydrocarbons minister Carlos Alberto Lopez each received five-year prison sentences.

Justice Minister Cesar Siles hailed the “historic, unprecedented conviction” of Sanchez de Lozada.

He called it a victory for the victims of the so-called 2003 “Gas War” between Sanchez de Lozada’s government and the mostly Indigenous Bolivians who protested the president’s plans to export gas to the United States through Chilean ports. 

The proposal caused anger because the terms were seen as unfavorable to Bolivia and because Chile had cut Bolivia’s access to the sea in an 1879 war.

Sanchez de Lozada, a free-market champion, fled Bolivia in October 2003 after a brutal crackdown on the demonstrations in La Paz and neighboring city of El Alto in which at least 60 people were killed and 400 injured.

Siles said the government would seek his extradition from the US.

In this article:Bolivia, Justice, Politics
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tesla shareholders originally backed the Elon Musk compensation plan in March 2018 Tesla shareholders originally backed the Elon Musk compensation plan in March 2018

Business

Musk $55.8 bn Tesla pay deal again rejected by US judge

A US judge on Monday upheld her decision to reject Elon Musk's massive $55.8 billion compensation package at Tesla.

21 hours ago

Life

Low rates of flu vaccine take-up: Concerns for the season ahead

London had the highest number of hospital admissions at 1.8 per 100,000.

22 hours ago

Tech & Science

Is it real? How AI is warping reality and opening up financial fraud

Scammers analyse online shopping habits to target victims with gift card requests from stores they frequently use

17 hours ago
Nearly 200 countries are in South Korea's Busan for negotiations on a deal to curb plastic pollution Nearly 200 countries are in South Korea's Busan for negotiations on a deal to curb plastic pollution

Business

US ‘disappointed’ after plastic pollution talks collapse: White House

The US government said Tuesday it was "disappointed" after nations negotiating a global treaty to curb plastic waste failed to reach a deal.

7 hours ago