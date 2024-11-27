Connect with us

Bolivia announces $1 bn deal with China to build lithium plants

AFP

Published

The plants are to be situated in Bolivia's vast Uyuni salt flats
Bolivia said Tuesday it had signed a $1 billion deal with China’s CBC, a subsidiary of the world’s largest lithium battery producer CATL, to build two lithium carbonate production plants in the country’s southwest.

Bolivia’s state-owned Bolivia Lithium Deposits (YLB) said the plants — one with an annual capacity of 10,000 tons of lithium carbonate and the other of 25,000 – would be situated in the vast Uyuni salt flats.

Lithium, nicknamed “white gold,” is a key component in the production of batteries for electric vehicles and mobile phones.

Bolivia claims to have the world’s largest lithium deposits.

President Luis Arce, who presided over Tuesday’s signing ceremony, said it paved the way for Bolivia to become “a very important player in determining the international price of lithium.”

The deal follows an earlier agreement reached last year between Russia’s Uranium One Group and YLB to build a $970 million lithium extraction facility, also in Uyuni.

Both deals have yet to be approved by Bolivia’s parliament.

Arce announced that negotiations were underway with China’s Citic Guoan Group for a third contract. 

“We hope to close that deal as soon as possible,” he said.

In this article:Bolivia, China, Mining
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

