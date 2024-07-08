Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Boeing says ‘reached agreement’ with DoJ over 737 MAX crashes

AFP

Published

Boeing says it has reached an agreement with the US Department of Justice over two fatal 737 MAX crashes
Boeing says it has reached an agreement with the US Department of Justice over two fatal 737 MAX crashes - Copyright AFP/File JULIEN DE ROSA
Boeing says it has reached an agreement with the US Department of Justice over two fatal 737 MAX crashes - Copyright AFP/File JULIEN DE ROSA

Boeing on Monday said it had “reached an agreement” with the US Department of Justice over two fatal 737 MAX crashes more than five years ago.

“We have reached an agreement in principle on terms of a resolution with the Justice Department, subject to the memorialization and approval of specific terms,” Boeing told AFP in a statement.

The deal comes after prosecutors concluded the aviation giant flouted an earlier settlement addressing the disasters, in which 346 people were killed in Ethiopia and Indonesia.

Sources told AFP last week that Boeing was on a deadline to accept or reject a DoJ proposal that would require it to plead guilty to fraud during the certification of MAX airplanes.

Boeing’s latest legal predicament was triggered by a DoJ determination in mid-May that the company ignored a 2021 deferred prosecution agreement (DPA) by not meeting requirements to improve its compliance and ethics program after the MAX crashes.

Families of MAX victims were “highly disappointed” by the deal reached between Boeing and the DoJ, an attorney at Clifford Law representing them said.

“Much more evidence has been presented over the last five years that demonstrates that the culture of Boeing putting profits over safety hasn’t changed. This plea agreement only furthers that skewed corporate objective,” senior partner Robert A. Clifford said in a statement.

In this article:Accident, Aviation, Boeing, Crime, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Life

Stay cool: Recognising heat-related illness signs and symptoms

How to stay cool as the heat rises: A health expert provides some tips.

9 hours ago
President Emmanuel Macron called snap legislative elections, he says, to present French voters with an opportunity to reset politics President Emmanuel Macron called snap legislative elections, he says, to present French voters with an opportunity to reset politics

World

Vote projections show French left on course to defeat far right

President Emmanuel Macron called snap legislative elections, he says, to present French voters with an opportunity to reset politics - Copyright AFP -Dave CLARK,...

11 hours ago
Keir Starmer's Labour Party won a landslide election victory over the Conservatives last week Keir Starmer's Labour Party won a landslide election victory over the Conservatives last week

World

Starmer seeks ‘reset’ with UK nations after election victory

Newly-elected Prime Minister Keir Starmer began a whistlestop tour of UK nations, promising an “immediate reset” of relations.

15 hours ago
Large protests demanding a deal to free hostages held in Gaza have taken place weekly in Tel Aviv Large protests demanding a deal to free hostages held in Gaza have taken place weekly in Tel Aviv

World

Israeli protesters step up push for Gaza truce deal

Large protests demanding a deal to free hostages held in Gaza have taken place weekly in Tel Aviv - Copyright AFP JACK GUEZIsraeli protesters...

14 hours ago