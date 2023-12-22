Blake Evertsen: From Harvard athlete to 7-figure entrepreneur

Photo courtesy of Ruslan Burlaka on Pexels

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

Blake Evertsen is a powerful force in the dynamic field of entrepreneurship, skillfully fusing his impressive academic record with his athletic accomplishments and quick ascent to the top of the business world. Blake, a former Harvard Division 1 athlete, saw his path unexpectedly diverge during the epidemic, moving from his intended path of attending medical school to the field of business.

After earning a degree in Human Evolutionary Biology with a Psychology minor from Harvard College in 2022, Blake’s academic background served as the cornerstone of his diverse career. His remarkable 4:12 fastest mile speed as a Division 1 athlete demonstrated his physical capability, discipline, and dedication to success. His journey in business reflects his commitment to business growth strategies and personalized funding assistance.

Blake’s business spirit was kindled during a time of introspection in Florida. His first initiative, Connect on Commute, turned his intended career path in medicine upside down by igniting a fresh passion for social interaction and sales. Blake changed his attention to internet business after becoming attracted to the promise of financial freedom as young entrepreneurs depicted it on social media. Here, he explored versatile business funding solutions, including secure and unsecured credit and 0% interest credit cards.

However, engaging in internet business was not without its difficulties. Even during exciting times, such as when airtracks were successful, trademark problems and later setbacks resulted in debt and worry. Unfazed, Blake switched to insurance, starting at $5,000 a month and working his way up to $15,000. His perseverance, concentration on networking, and sales prowess paid off when he had a fortunate meeting in Orlando that led to creating a lucrative business that brings in $150,000 a month, employing tailored financial strategies.

Motivated by a calculated gamble on a Lamborghini Huracan, Blake used the risk to grow his network and unlock essential business prospects. The Lamborghini evolved into more than just a status symbol, it began to represent Blake’s belief in the importance of scaling credit portfolios as an energy investment that opens up previously unattainable possibilities.

The 2020 cooperation with Eyad Abbas was a turning point in Blake’s career. In barely a year, they grew Empower Consulting Partners from its founding into a seven-figure business. By concentrating on their customers and offering an asymmetric value exchange by not needing advance payments, they were able to quickly expand and get important data from financial institutions, showcasing their dedicated support for funding acquisition.

Blake and Eyad pursued different endeavors as their collaboration developed, with Blake creating Evertsen Equity in Denver. Nonetheless, the two business owners’ collaboration resulted in the establishment of E2 Group LLC, which aims to democratize information in the financing acquisition industry. Their most recent project, the E2 Funding Vault Program, aims to transform education by fusing real-world experience with a complete curriculum available to everyone, offering lifetime access to funding education.

Blake has bigger plans for the future than just making money. Even though he wants to become a millionaire and earn nine figures, helping others drives him the most. Blake’s story serves as a tribute to the strength of resiliency, lifelong learning, and steadfast conviction in individualized business funding.

Blake Evertsen’s business path can be followed on his YouTube. Visit his LinkedIn to learn more about Evertsen Equity’s work experience, and follow him on Instagram for updates. The entire educational portal, E2 Funding Vault, which offers insights from Blake and Eyad Abbas to transform funding acquisition and entrepreneurial education, will open in only three days.