Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Biden visits battleground state to tout work on US innovation

US President Biden traveled to North Carolina to tout his efforts on combating inflation and jumpstarting high-tech and manufacturing.

Published

The Bipartisan Innovation Act is a top priority for US President Joe Biden
The Bipartisan Innovation Act is a top priority for US President Joe Biden - Copyright POOL/AFP/File Patrick Pleul
The Bipartisan Innovation Act is a top priority for US President Joe Biden - Copyright POOL/AFP/File Patrick Pleul
Frankie TAGGART

US President Joe Biden traveled to North Carolina on Thursday to tout his efforts on combating inflation and jumpstarting high-tech research and manufacturing to make the United States more competitive in the global economy.

The president is due to visit a new engineering research and innovation complex at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, the largest historically Black university in the country.

The visit comes with the Bureau of Labor Statistics reporting inflation at a 40-year high of 8.5 percent — mainly due, it says, to Russia’s invasion to Ukraine, rent hikes and gas prices.

The White House said Biden would meet faculty and students studying robotics and cybersecurity and discuss how the Bipartisan Innovation Act can boost the economy by improving American manufacturing.

“That means stronger supply chains, more manufacturing jobs, and lower prices for consumers as we break up the bottlenecks, like semiconductor chips, that have driven inflation over the last year,” said Biden’s press secretary, Jen Psaki.

She added that the initiative would “create more good-paying jobs and lower prices for working families.”

Psaki’s deputy Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters aboard Air Force One that Greensboro was an example of the kind of “regional manufacturing ecosystem” that Biden envisions building across America, to create an industry that can counter China’s growing influence.

One of the administration’s top priorities, the legislation would offer funding to the city of 300,000 and places like it, to promote job creation and business growth.

North Carolinians have voted for the Republican candidate in every presidential election since the Reagan era except 2008, when the state went for Barack Obama over John McCain.

But five out of its seven governors over the same period have been Democrats, and statistical analytics website FiveThirtyEight described North Carolina in 2020 as a “perennial” swing state.

– Deep underwater –

Biden is deep underwater in recent polling, however, with inflation seen as the Democrats’ biggest challenge ahead of November’s midterm elections.

A poll released last week by High Point University gave the president a job approval rating of 35 percent in North Carolina, while 53 percent said they disapprove.

His lowest marks were for his handling of inflation (19 percent), including rising gas prices (18 percent), and his stewardship of the economy in general (26 percent).

Nationally, a new Quinnipiac University poll has the president at just 33 percent approval, while 54 percent disapprove of his job performance.

Democrats and Republicans in the House and Senate have been discussing the contours for launching formal negotiations on Biden’s legislation as early as April, with a floor vote expected in May or June.

The Senate passed its own package with a decisive bipartisan 68-32 vote last summer but that needs to be synched up with a more contentious equivalent passed mostly along party lines in the House.

Republicans argued that the 2,900-page House version wasn’t tough enough on China and overly focused on unrelated issues like climate change and social equity.

North Carolina Democratic Party Chair Bobbie Richardson said in a statement Biden had been “laser-focused” on lowering costs for voters still recovering from the pandemic.

But Thom Tillis, one of the state’s two Republican senators, said North Carolinians were “sick of inflation and tired of President Biden’s excuses.”

“President Biden’s only answer to date is blaming everyone else for his decisions and pushing a multitrillion-dollar tax and spending spree,” Tillis said in a statement, according to Fox News.

In this article:Biden, Economy, Politics, US
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Q&A: Will new building security systems soon be based on biometrics?

AI, facial recognition, and biometrics can help the world get back to work.

22 hours ago

Tech & Science

Decentralise, distribute, democratise — what is Web3?

Web3 has become a notable topic in the technology world over the past year.

17 hours ago
ECB policymakers have a fine line to walk in responding to high inflation and disruptions from the war in Ukraine and sanctions on Russia ECB policymakers have a fine line to walk in responding to high inflation and disruptions from the war in Ukraine and sanctions on Russia

Business

ECB wrestles with record inflation and war risk

ECB is faced with the challenge of threading a response between record-high inflation and weak growth due to the war in Ukraine.

16 hours ago
Russia's Black Sea flagship 'Moskva' involved in the naval assault on Ukraine is 'seriously damaged' by an explosion. Ukraine claims it was hit by its missiles Russia's Black Sea flagship 'Moskva' involved in the naval assault on Ukraine is 'seriously damaged' by an explosion. Ukraine claims it was hit by its missiles

World

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

The Russian navy's Black Sea flagship is "seriously damaged" by an ammunition explosion, state media says.

6 hours ago