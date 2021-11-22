Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Biden nominates Powell for new term heading Fed: W.House

US President Joe Biden on Monday nominated Jerome Powell for a second term as Federal Reserve Chair.

Published

Biden nominates Powell for new term heading Fed: W.House
US Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell has been nominated by President Joe Biden to serve a second term at the helm of the nation's central bank - Copyright AFP Salahuddin Ahmed
US Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell has been nominated by President Joe Biden to serve a second term at the helm of the nation's central bank - Copyright AFP Salahuddin Ahmed

US President Joe Biden on Monday nominated Jerome Powell for a second term as Federal Reserve Chair, allowing him to continue his role overseeing the economy’s recovery from Covid-19.

If confirmed by the Senate, Powell will preside over the central bank’s response to the damage done by last year’s record downturn while fighting off inflation that has spiked in recent months, which put pressure on Biden’s administration and the Fed’s easy money policies.

The president had faced calls from progressive members of his Democratic Party to replace Powell, a Republican, with a more liberal candidate like Fed Governor Lael Brainard, but the White House announced she would serve alongside Powell as vice chair.

“We can’t just return to where we were before the pandemic, we need to build our economy back better,” Biden said in a statement.

“I’m confident that Chair Powell and Dr. Brainard’s focus on keeping inflation low, prices stable and delivering full employment will make our economy stronger than ever before.”

Appointed by Biden’s Republican predecessor Donald Trump and taking office in 2018, Powell has led the central bank’s response to the massive pandemic downturn, which saw it slash its lending rate to zero and roll out trillions of dollars in liquidity.

The bank has rolled back those measures as the economy has recovered, but inflation has also spiked, fueling a drop in Biden’s approval ratings.

However, Powell also changed policy at the Fed to keep interest rates lower for longer than normal to spur full employment, particularly for minorities and groups that are often disadvantaged.

Powell and other central bank leaders argue the inflation wave will prove temporary and have said they do not forsee rate hikes at least until the middle of next year.

In this article:Federal reserve, jerome powell
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

US authorizes Covid boosters for all over 18s US authorizes Covid boosters for all over 18s

Life

Making the case for booster shots with US Covid-19 cases on the rise

America’s Covid-19 infections are climbing again, and could soon hit a weekly average of 100,000 cases a day.

10 hours ago
Sri Lanka ends farm chemical ban as organic drive fails Sri Lanka ends farm chemical ban as organic drive fails

World

Sri Lanka ends farm chemical ban as organic drive fails

Sri Lanka abandoned its quest to become the world’s first completely organic farming nation.

22 hours ago

Life

Op-Ed: Weird COVID stats profiles in Europe raising big questions: German fourth wave, French ‘fifth’ wave?

There is something decidedly odd, and potentially dangerous, about Europe's COVID stats.

9 hours ago
Violence erupts at Covid curb protest in Brussels Violence erupts at Covid curb protest in Brussels

World

Violence erupts at Covid curb protest in Brussels

Violence broke out at a protest against anti-Covid measures in Brussels in which police said tens of thousands of people took part.

19 hours ago