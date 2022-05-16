Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Biden announces new plan to ease housing shortage, lower costs

President Joe Biden’s White House on Monday unveiled a plan to improve housing supply and affordability.

Published

The White House plan will encourage state and local authorities to allow more housing density to help reduc costs that are a big factor in rising inflation
The White House plan will encourage state and local authorities to allow more housing density to help reduc costs that are a big factor in rising inflation - Copyright AFP -
The White House plan will encourage state and local authorities to allow more housing density to help reduc costs that are a big factor in rising inflation - Copyright AFP -

Faced with a shortage of homes that has driven up prices and rents, President Joe Biden’s White House on Monday unveiled a plan to improve housing supply and affordability.

Consumer prices are rising at their fastest pace since the early 1980s — nearly a third of which is due to housing costs — and Biden has said tackling US inflation is his key priority.

The new plan aims to provide access to credit for homebuilders and buyers, especially low-income families, and assistance to renters, while easing supply constraints for building materials and construction workers.

It also will take steps to discourage the recent trend of investors snapping up many of the available homes, while encouraging state and local authorities to ease zoning restrictions to allow more density, especially multifamily buildings.

“This is the most comprehensive all of government effort to close the housing supply shortfall in history,” the White House said in a statement, noting that fewer new homes were built in the decade following the 2008 recession than in any decade since the 1960s.

The problem has been exacerbated since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic as record low mortgage rates and massive government stimulus created a surge in homebuying, while supplies of lumber and other materials were disrupted by the pandemic.

The Case-Schiller Home Price Index showed home prices surged nearly 20 percent in the 12 months ended in February.

And the rapid recovery also created a shortage of workers at all levels.

“Rising housing costs have burdened families of all incomes, with a particular impact on low- and moderate-income families, and people and communities of color,” the White House said.

The Housing Supply Action Plan aims to “help close America’s housing supply shortfall in five years.”

The announcement won praise from the private sector.

“We agree with the White House that the key to resolving our nation’s housing affordability challenges is to build more homes,” said Jerry Konter, chairman of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB)

He praised the efforts on “the long-term headwinds, like supply chain bottlenecks and chronic construction labor shortages” that are holding back housing production.

In this article:Economy, Housing, Inflation, Politics, US
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Kim Jong Un ordered the army to get to work "on immediately stabilising the supply of medicines in Pyongyang" Kim Jong Un ordered the army to get to work "on immediately stabilising the supply of medicines in Pyongyang"

World

North Korea’s Kim slams officials over pandemic response, deploys army

Kim Jong Un ordered the army to get to work "on immediately stabilising the supply of medicines in Pyongyang" - Copyright AFP -Sunghee HwangNorth...

10 hours ago
US Vice President Kamala Harris, pictured in Washington on May 13, 2022, at the US-ASEAN Special Summit at the State Department US Vice President Kamala Harris, pictured in Washington on May 13, 2022, at the US-ASEAN Special Summit at the State Department

World

Kamala Harris leads high-level US team to meet new UAE leader

US Vice President Kamala Harris, pictured in Washington on May 13, 2022, at the US-ASEAN Special Summit at the State Department - Copyright AFP...

10 hours ago
Palestinians march under a huge flag in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah to mark the "Nakba", or catastrophe of Israel's creation 74 years ago Palestinians march under a huge flag in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah to mark the "Nakba", or catastrophe of Israel's creation 74 years ago

World

Palestinians mourn Israel’s creation amid outcry over funeral raid

Palestinians march under a huge flag in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah to mark the "Nakba", or catastrophe of Israel's creation 74...

13 hours ago

Life

Swiss switch to ‘presumed consent’ on organ donations

Switzerland voted Sunday to boost the availability of transplant organs by making everyone a potential donor after death.

13 hours ago