BeneBee is Jason Zuccari’s Newest Innovative App for Comprehensive Health Benefits Resource Management

Jason Zuccari is the vice president of business development for Hamilton Insurance Agency.

When employees are seeking out new employment, health insurance is a close second behind salary when finding the right job. Costs associated with medical insurance coverage can be the source of significant monetary problems, so identifying an employer-provided insurance plan can provide safety and security when it comes to such costs.

Although both employees and employers want to find a viable health insurance plan, it is often more difficult than it appears.

Companies of all sizes face an uphill battle when seeking sufficient health insurance at a low price.

Jason Zuccari is the vice president of business development for Hamilton Insurance Agency, he takes time from his busy schedule to give his professional opinion on finding an insurance plan that will leave both employees and employers happy.

Zuccari says that finding suitable insurance that doesn’t affect the bottom line of a business can be a cumbersome process, despite the fact that some businesses are able to find the perfect middle ground, there are other issues that may arise, most notably the difficult process of onboarding employees and enrolling.

BeneBee is a mobile app that has all the required components needed by employees and employers to understand the important details of health insurance and coverage. BeneBee includes: company-specific handbooks focused on your brand, on-demand customer service support, 24/7 telemedicine, a virtual insurance card for each user, and a step-by-step tutorial for enrolling in insurance programs.

Employees often experience emotions at the polar end of the spectrum when hearing the term “open enrollment”. They feel relief and joy knowing that help is on the way for healthcare costs, but they begin to feel a sense of panic when attempting to ascertain how much they will need to pay for deductibles, copays, covered services, etc.

BeneBee absolves any anxiety employees may feel during this time by guiding them through the enrollment process every step of the way, while also providing instructional videos with more in-depth support. In the event an administrative issue arises, on-demand service reps can handle any issue.

Zuccari emphasizes that employees and employers want the same thing from health insurance, great coverage at a low price.

BeneLink Connect is a great resource provided by BeneBee and Hamilton Insurance, it helps employers navigate the entire enrollment process from start to finish. BeneLink does all the heavy lifting, doing everything from collecting employee data to auditing invoices. It also handles employee onboarding, billing, invoicing, managing logistics, ensuring ACA compliance, as well as necessary IRS reporting. Zuccari is sure that BeneBee will bring comprehensive insurance resources together in one place for both employers and employees.