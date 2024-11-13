Beltways is poised to reshape urban mobility

Photo courtesy of Matine Yuksel, Edip Yuksel, John Yuksel (left to right)

Moving efficiently across short distances can be quite a challenge, especially in busy cities. From clogged roadways to inefficient transit and outdated pedestrian systems, the urban flow slows down significantly. Navigating the city can feel like a marathon, and taking a car even a few blocks can be frustratingly slow. As urban populations swell and public spaces become increasingly congested, the need for modern, efficient transportation solutions is more pressing than ever. Enter Beltways, a company making short-distance travel simpler and more efficient by reimagining outdated transit systems. They’re bringing a fresh, modern approach to local travel, making it easier for people to get where they need to go quickly and conveniently.

Transportation trends are shifting. Public demand is rising for more sustainable and accessible transit options that reduce reliance on vehicles. However, many existing solutions struggle to adapt to the fast-paced demands of urban life. Subways are costly to build and maintain, buses create congestion, and Automated People Movers (APMs) require extensive infrastructure. Beltways sees this gap as a major opportunity. “We agree with the Department of Transportation that accelerating walkways is a $100B market opportunity,” says Beltways CEO John Yuksel.

In response, Beltways has created a dynamic pedestrian movement system that’s lightweight, efficient, and specifically designed to meet modern mobility needs. Initially aimed at airports — where pedestrian congestion is constant — Beltways’ vision extends far beyond, addressing broader urban transit issues. John points out, “The Beltways system is more adaptable and significantly cheaper to install than traditional subway systems, making it an ideal solution to bridge the ‘transit gap’ and streamline short-range transport across diverse environments.” He adds, “Beltways presents a big vision grounded in execution and reality. We’re investing in the modular manufacturing of our technology to quickly scale and achieve billions in annual sales.”

Public transit has long neglected short-range solutions, relying on buses and cars to cover the gap. Beltways aims to change this with an accelerating walkway network that connects subway stops, transit stations, and high-traffic pedestrian areas. As John notes, “Buses are better suited for connecting cities to suburbs, not downtown areas.”

Beltways’ accelerating walkways enhance — rather than replace — existing transit, needing only less than 9 inches of elevation atop the ground for installation. Unlike traditional transit systems, this low-impact design allows people to move quickly and comfortably across short distances without additional vehicles or extensive infrastructure.

Image provided by Beltways

In the U.S., over half of all vehicle trips — 52% — are three miles or less. Additionally, 28% of these vehicle trips are under one mile. Beltways is working to change this trend. By providing a pedestrian alternative for these short vehicle trips, Beltways has the potential to significantly reduce urban congestion, cut emissions, and improve air quality in densely populated areas.

John shares that taking back urban real estate currently dedicated to cars is part of Beltways’ broader vision for urban mobility, stating, “60% of some cities are dedicated to car infrastructure. What if we could take back all that real estate and give it to the people?” This shift would not only improve public health but would also revitalize local economies, with walkable neighborhoods shown to increase consumer spending.

While the Beltways system has immense potential, implementing it poses several challenges. Local regulations and infrastructure compatibility can slow down deployment, as each city has unique requirements for public space usage. Beltways has preemptively addressed potential technical and operational hurdles by studying previous accelerating walkways to design a solution that avoids high maintenance needs and long installation times.

Beltways also recognizes that expanding into new markets requires strategic positioning, which is why it’s targeting airports initially. The company acknowledges that private sector entry points, like theme parks or large campuses, could be viable next steps before pursuing broader urban environments. With a vision to transform public transit, Beltways aims to connect urban areas, significantly reducing the need for short car trips. The goal is to create a “paradigm shift” in how cities approach mobility.

By capitalizing on the growing need for sustainable urban transport and providing a system that’s affordable, adaptable, and aligned with public health goals, Beltways is set to become a leader in the short-range mass transit market. With its efficient, cost-effective solution, Beltways is poised to reshape urban mobility, reduce our dependence on cars, and pave the way for a more walkable and livable future. For more information, visit www.beltways.com.