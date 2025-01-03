Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Beijing slams US over potential Chinese drone ban

AFP

Published

Beijing says it will respond accordingly if the US places restrictions on Chinese drone exports
Beijing says it will respond accordingly if the US places restrictions on Chinese drone exports - Copyright AFP Lou BENOIST
Beijing says it will respond accordingly if the US places restrictions on Chinese drone exports - Copyright AFP Lou BENOIST

China said on Friday it would take “all necessary measures” in response to the United States announcing it was considering restrictions on commercial Chinese drones for national security reasons.

On Thursday, the United States Commerce Department said it was considering new rules to address risks posed by drones made with technology from foreign adversaries such as China and Russia.

The efforts could lead to regulations or bans on Chinese drones, which dominate the global market.

Responding to a question about the potential restrictions on Friday, Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning accused the US of “generalising the concept of national security, interfering and restricting normal economic and trade exchanges, and undermining the security and stability of global production and supply chains”.

“We will take all necessary measures to firmly safeguard our legitimate rights and interests,” she added. 

The US Commerce Department is seeking public feedback on the potential new rules until March 4, meaning the decision will fall to the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump.

The department suggested the technology designed by China may give it “the ability to remotely access and manipulate” the drones, which could “present undue or unacceptable risks to US national security”. 

In October last year, Chinese drone maker DJI, the world’s largest drone manufacturer, said it was suing the US Department of Defense after Washington designated it a “Chinese Military Company” in 2022.

“DJI is not owned or controlled by the Chinese military… is a private company and should not be misclassified as a military company,” the firm said at the time.

DJI has attracted Washington’s scrutiny in recent years, including for its alleged role in surveilling ethnic minorities in China.

In September, Washington moved to ban the sale of connected vehicles incorporating Chinese and Russian technology, citing national security risks.

In this article:China, Drone, Military, Trade, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Daniel Clarke Daniel Clarke

Business

How CSV Midstream Solutions is innovating by creating shared value

How creating shared value shapes innovation and relationships with communities.

20 hours ago
Developers' stocks are among the big winners this week after China unveiled a raft of measures to support the property sector and other parts of the economy Developers' stocks are among the big winners this week after China unveiled a raft of measures to support the property sector and other parts of the economy

Business

Housing shortfalls and fixer-uppers: The property trends set to shape 2025

While the housing market is growing, it id still falling far short of demand, which continues to push prices upward.

21 hours ago
BYD electric cars waiting to be loaded onto a ship for export at the international container terminal of Taicang Port in Suzhouin February 2024 BYD electric cars waiting to be loaded onto a ship for export at the international container terminal of Taicang Port in Suzhouin February 2024

Business

Sales surge in 2024 for Chinese EV giant BYD

Leading Chinese electric car maker BYD's vehicle sales surged in 2024.

19 hours ago

Social Media

Op-Ed: When did the words ‘What we know’ become newsworthy?

What if readers guess that “what you know” is pathetically little if anything at all?

10 hours ago