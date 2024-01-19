Behind Miami’s trendiest spot: Vladimir Kulikov

Photo courtesy of Vladimir Kulikov

Miami is a hotspot for restaurants and bars, but there is one restaurant that did it all — from an exquisite Asian fusion menu with signature cocktails, to getting a location most restaurateurs would kill for. The new Tanuki River Landing is situated on the Miami river, giving its guests something to want to return to again and again.

Vladimir Kulikov — one of the managing partners, took me down a trip on his memory lane from being a waiter to presenting to managing one of the most popular restaurants in Miami. He also let me in on the inside scoop. This season Tanuki River Landing will bring DJs and live music to those who always wanted to stay after dinner, but didn’t have a reason to. Stay tuned, and don’t forget to save the address: 1420 NW N River Dr, Miami, FL 33125.

How did you first get involved in the hospitality business?

Kulikov: It was summer 2001, when I started working at a restaurant with a close friend of mine. I started as a waiter and worked my way up to managing partner.

What was the most important aspect of managing a restaurant?

Kulikov: I would say a great team is one of the most important things when it comes to the hospitality business. Just having people you can rely on helps a great deal in any business, but especially hospitality.

What is the theme of Tanuki River Landing?

Kulikov: The concept of Tanuki River Landing is quite unique. We wanted to stay true to the traditional Asian kitchen, while also adding a Miami twist to our dishes. That is if we are talking about the menu. The concept of the restaurant itself, here I must say we were very lucky to get this location. We have a beautiful view of the Miami River right from our restaurant, so there was not much we had to do in terms of ambiance.

How is Tanuki different from other popular Miami spots?

Kulikov: Of course we wanted to keep the Miami vibes going, because the local crowd is used to a certain Miami feel. But, we truly wanted to bring some authentic Asian cuisine to the River Landing. Our Chef, Gustavo Montes grew up in Miami, but was raised by his Cuban grandmother, so he was actually the perfect match for Tanuki with his take on Asian fusion with a Miami twist to it.

What is your approach to creating the atmosphere for your customers?

Kulikov: We carefully chose our staff from front-end all the way to the kitchen. Our restaurant also features a private room for our guests who prefer more private dining. When designing the place, we wanted to make it modern without making it seem unauthentic, so we actually ordered several decor items from Japan. To be honest, with the view that we got, there was not much we had to do to make it a great space people would want to return to.

Any unique stories about Tanuki that you can share?

Kulikov: Before we started advertising, we had quite a few guests from show business, who later became our regular guests. This really showed us that, as a team, we were moving in the right direction.

What are your upcoming plans and developments for Tanuki River Landing?

Kulikov: Without speaking too soon, but we are planning to open more of the Tanuki brand restaurants across the United States in the future.

What advice can you give someone who is starting out in the hospitality business?

Kulikov: Might sound trivial, but, have no fear. Second, always plan to add 25% on top of your original budget. Third, is probably the most important, have people you can trust, people who are responsible. Integrity is a big thing in any business. To be able to delegate tasks without worrying is a crucial part of the business.