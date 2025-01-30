Behavioral marketing demystified: Maneesh Gupta’s take on the what, why, and how with Salesforce Marketing Cloud

Photo Courtesy of Maneesh Gupta

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

People are now living in a hyperconnected omni-channel digital world where millions of terabytes of data are generated every day globally. Consumers’ purchasing behavior has evolved dramatically too. They now prefer online digital stores over traditional brick-and-mortar facilities. They want to do a good amount of research, explore multiple options, read online reviews, watch videos, perform price comparisons, and a lot more. What this drastic shift clearly indicates is that organizations can no more rely on the conventional spray & pray kind of marketing tactics. The consumers of the current age thrive on personalized curated experiences to help them with their buying decisions. For the brands to orchestrate those kinds of customized unique experiences, they need the right tools & technology at their disposal. Maneesh Gupta, a software engineer and Salesforce consultant with over 18 years of experience implementing CRM and Digital Marketing Automation systems, shares insights on how Salesforce’s Marketing Cloud platform can be used to deliver such advanced personalized behavioral campaigns.

Understanding behavioral marketing

Behavioral marketing examines consumer behaviors, preferences, and actions to create personalized marketing messages and experiences. Marketers analyze data from consumer interactions, including browsing history, purchase behavior, and engagement patterns to tailor their efforts and deliver relevant content and offers. This strategy enhances customer engagement, boosts conversions, and drives customer satisfaction through marketing messages that align with individual consumer interests and needs.

“Behavioral marketing lends itself to aligning marketing efforts with consumer actions and preferences. It meets the consumers where they are and how they are. It helps organizations deliver the most pertinent messages to their customers at the most appropriate times on their most preferred channel. This data-driven approach allows marketers to deliver highly personalized customer experiences,” explains Maneesh Gupta.

The process monitors customer interactions across a multitude of touchpoints. Marketers develop targeted omni-channel campaigns that improve response rates through customer engagement. “Understanding customer behavior helps companies better serve their needs and build consistent relationships,” notes Maneesh Gupta.

Behavioral marketing focuses on analyzing these consumer interactions over various channels and gleaning key behavioral insights to tailor the marketing efforts distinctively for each individual. Advanced data analytics tools dissect vast amounts of behavioral data for precise personalization. Marketers examine organically collected customer activity data—search history, online shopping behavior, page views, and content interactions. This monitoring enables marketers to respond proactively to emerging trends and preferences among their target audience.

Customer behavior pattern analysis leads to effective marketing campaigns and behavioral marketing tactics. Organizations tailor their approach and create compelling content through behavioral insights. Marketing teams refine their messages for greater relevance and impact using behavioral analysis.

Behavioral marketing demonstrates practical value in today’s business environments. “Digital communications demand behavioral marketing to help companies deliver relevant content,” Maneesh Gupta states. It creates seamless customer experiences through timely content, awareness, and recommendations that strengthen satisfaction and build loyalty. This targeted approach multiplies conversions and produces higher ROI.

Research shows 71% of consumers prefer interest-based ads and dislike non-personalized ads. Organizations implement this strategy across websites, email marketing campaigns, social media platforms, and Google ads. “Behavioral marketing supports customer relationships by providing services based on demonstrated preferences,” Gupta adds. The digital world embraces behavioral marketing to foster customer loyalty.

Behavioural marketing using salesforce marketing cloud

As fascinating as behavioral marketing sounds, bringing all the pieces together requires robust tools and technology platforms that can perform at scale. At every step of the process, starting from data analysis to segmentation to content creation to tactics deployment (emails, SMS, push messages, social ads, web pop-ups, and more) to performance reporting, you need a marketing automation platform that knows no limits. “Salesforce Marketing Cloud is industry’s leading marketing automation platform that offers marketers robust & powerful capabilities to execute and manage omni-channel behavioral marketing campaigns effectively and at scale” Maneesh Gupta explains. The platform comes with a slew of tools like Email Studio (for content management), Journey Builder (for campaign deployment), Automation Studio (for segmentation), Data Cloud (for segmentation & activation), Filtered Data Extensions (for segmentation), Marketing Intelligence (for analytics), Einstein AI (for deriving insights), Personalization Builder (for web analytics), Contact Builder (for data modeling), and many more to enable the marketers to develop audiences & segments based on behavioral attributes. Its integration, data querying, mining, segmentation, content personalization and analysis capabilities are at par & unmatched. “The integration capability of Marketing Cloud with pretty much any other application in the industry makes it stand out in the league” Gupta states.

According to Gupta, “Salesforce Marketing Cloud’s Einstein AI capabilities help marketers understand patterns, and anomalies and adjust strategies accordingly.” These tools help optimize the send times, perform AB testing, monitor engagement frequency, perform engagement scoring, and generate messaging insights, ultimately supporting the development of behavior-based campaigns that respond to customer actions.

Implement behavioural marketing using marketing cloud

Maneesh Gupta outlines specific steps for using Marketing Cloud in behavioral marketing programs. The process begins with data organization. “Centralizing customer information provides the foundation for effective marketing programs,” he notes. The high-level steps to implement a typical Behavioral Marketing campaign are Data Ingestion >> Data Organization/ Modeling >> Data Segmentation >> Content Development >> Campaign Deployment >> Reporting. The most tricky part is modeling the data such that it can be easily segmented. Contact Builder app within Marketing Cloud enables the designers to link multiple data tables/ data extensions to generate a data model that can be used by the Journey Builder for rules evaluation.

It doesn’t stop at just creating targeted audiences, the process continues with content personalization/ customization using Einstein AI. What content to serve to which customers and when and where is the holy grail that every organization aims to accomplish with their marketing efforts. Multiple channel coordination maintains consistency in customer communications. “Marketing Cloud helps maintain uniform customer experiences across different contact points,” Gupta explains. Regular performance assessment guides ongoing improvements.

Case study in implementation

Maneesh Gupta shares a life sciences industry example: “We developed a Global Consent and Customer Preferences system using Salesforce Marketing Cloud that ensures regulatory compliance while enabling marketers to provide uniform, consistent, targeted & personalized communications to patients & healthcare professionals (HCPs) over multiple channels (email, sms, sales rep visits, websites, clinical trials).” It was a global implementation spanning 60+ countries and a database of over 3 million healthcare professionals. The system collects the customer-selected preferences and analyzes their other interactions and captures the behavioral attributes. The data is fed to the data segmentation engine for marketers to use. It significantly improved overall engagement metrics, and customer experience and reduced excess communications.

The architecture connected multiple customer-facing applications in real-time, including Marketing Cloud, Veeva CRM, Websites, Salesforce CRM, AWS S3 bucket, and more. “Organized consent management enables appropriate, compliant communications with healthcare professionals, improving engagement and professional relationships,” Maneesh Gupta notes.

Current & future trends

Maneesh Gupta observes the continuously changing trends in the behavioral marketing landscape. “Recent unprecedented growth in AI and LLM capabilities has contributed tremendously to augment the personalization capabilities. These tools help companies see hidden trends, patterns & anomalies in customers’ behaviors to better understand and respond to their needs,” he explains.

The field requires careful attention to privacy considerations. Gupta emphasizes data protection: “As customer data collection expands, maintaining transparency and privacy becomes essential. Marketing Cloud provides effective tools for managing consent and protecting information.”

The path to marketing success

Behavioral marketing, supported by platforms like Salesforce Marketing Cloud, offers ways to improve customer communications. “Effective marketing requires understanding customer preferences and providing the most personalized experiences,” Maneesh Gupta notes. “This approach can improve both business results and customer satisfaction.”

Organizations managing digital marketing programs can benefit from experienced practitioners like Maneesh Gupta and industry-leading platforms like Salesforce Marketing Cloud. These resources help companies develop effective behavioral marketing programs that support business growth through improved customer engagement.