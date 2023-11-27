Barber Shop Museum bringing two exclusive museums back to NYC

Photo courtesy of Bara Cross on Pexels

After being forced to vacate its longstanding location on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, the NYC Barber Shop Museum has found a way to magnify its services. Following this move, two unique museums have returned to the city, providing a more extensive collection for the public to enjoy. These new museums showcase contrasting aspects of barbering and its history. The NYC MODERN Barber Shop Museum presents a contemporary and imaginative perspective on barbering. At the same time, the Classic NYC Barber Shop Museum offers an immersive journey into the world of traditional barbering, complete with antique pieces in its museum collection.

The world-famous NYC Barber Shop Museum has been an immense source of inspiration for barbering enthusiasts since its establishment in 2018. Over the years, the museum has consistently championed and amplified relevant trends, and its recent expansion into two prominent venues is poised to uphold its stellar reputation.

The NYC Barber Shop Museum has demonstrated unwavering dedication to the world’s oldest profession. It not only curates a remarkable collection of vintage artifacts but also holds the status of an official 501c3 Nonprofit Organization and a Department of Education-recognized institution. Now, the museum is presenting its treasures in two distinct, captivating ways, reaching an even broader audience.

Adding the NYC MODERN Barber Shop Museum opens up a whole new perspective regarding the future of barbering. Located at 483 Lorimer Street in the heart of artistic Williamsburg, the museum was born in collaboration with Cutz On Lorimer, representing a modern take on traditional barbering. While countless collectors attempt to hunt down vintage items and barbering antiques via flea markets and auctions, this establishment actively seeks to create unlimited ways in which enthusiasts can embrace the remarkable beauty of this classic trade in a modern light.

The Williamsburg location is currently showcasing the artworks of renowned creatives such as Norman Rockwell, Randy Owens, Dennis Stock, and Joe Addai. Additionally, the museum features young trending artists like Vlad Pinkh and Sarah Coleman. The establishment also showcases exclusive photos of Hollywood golden era celebrities at barber shops, hand-painted barber poles, paintings, murals, visual art pieces, a barber chair upholstered with Louis Vuitton-certified leather, and custom resins. NYC MODERN Barber Shop Museum is also poised to present other barbering-related pieces at an exclusive Barbering Art Exhibit on November 12.

The Classic NYC Barber Shop Museum is now located on the East Side at 405 E 70th Street. The charming location in the New York Presbyterian Hospital Center Facility opened its doors to the public on October 3. A visit to the museum is like taking a step back in time as it proves to be a perfect reproduction of an authentic barber shop during the golden age of barbering in New York City.

The time-honored museum is loaded with impressive artifacts, some officially dating as far back as 1898. Founder of NYC Barber Shop Museum, Arthur Rubinoff, said, “On massive demand, we wish to present a wider display and highlight different aspects of barbering uniqueness. Both modern and classic museums are already open for booking classes and group tours.” Rubinoff adds, “We already have international educators’ classes coming. Our main goal is to share not just the visual beauty of the trade but the knowledge and art of actual services. And we can now combine classic education with modern visions.”