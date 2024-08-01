Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Bank of England to finally cut interest rate?

AFP

Published

The BoE hiked borrowing costs 14 times between late 2021 and the second half of last year
The BoE hiked borrowing costs 14 times between late 2021 and the second half of last year - Copyright AFP Ben Stansall
The BoE hiked borrowing costs 14 times between late 2021 and the second half of last year - Copyright AFP Ben Stansall
Ben PERRY

The Bank of England announces its latest interest-rate decision Thursday, with analysts split on whether it will cut for the first time since the Covid pandemic after inflation’s retreat.  

The conclusion of a regular policy meeting will see whether the BoE trims borrowing costs, currently at a 16-year high of 5.25 percent, by a quarter point with Britain’s annual inflation rate having returned to the central bank’s two-percent target.

Ahead of the decision, the US Federal Reserve on Wednesday left its key lending rate unchanged, but noted “some further progress” had been made in bringing inflation down.

Other major central banks, including the European Central Bank, have started to trim rates as rises to global goods and services prices have largely slowed in recent months.

By contrast, the Bank of Japan on Wednesday hiked borrowing costs for only the second time in 17 years amid a pickup in the country’s inflation.

– BoE call on ‘knife edge’ –

For the BoE, “the prospect of a rate cut is on a knife edge”, noted Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB trading group.

Analysts have said that while Britain’s headline inflation rate has fallen sharply over the past year, prices are still rising for many goods and services — evidence that the BoE could sit tight for a while longer.

They add that its decision could depend on the BoE’s latest forecast for British economic growth, which is due alongside Thursday’s rate call. 

Britain’s new Labour government has vowed to grow the country’s economy but has already warned that state spending will be hampered by tight finances.

The country’s new finance minister Rachel Reeves on Monday said Britain’s state coffers faced an extra £22 billion ($28-billion) hole inherited from the previous Conservative administration.

Reeves said the scale of the overspend was “not sustainable”, and that not acting was “simply not an option” for her newly elected government headed by Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The Conservatives said this indicated tax rises were on the way.

The BoE, headed by governor Andrew Bailey, hiked borrowing costs 14 times between late 2021 — when they stood at a record-low 0.1 percent — and the second half of last year.

Supply-chain disruptions following Covid lockdowns in addition to soaring food and energy prices caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent global inflation surging.

UK annual inflation hit a four-decade high above 11 percent in late 2022. 

High interest rates boost savers but hurt borrowers, including businesses. British retail banks tend to mirror action by the BoE, resulting in big jumps in mortgage rates. 

In this article:Boe, Britain, Inflation, Rate
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

The depths of the Pacific Ocean are rich in strange "rock-like" nodules that give off an electric -- and seemingly produce oxygen The depths of the Pacific Ocean are rich in strange "rock-like" nodules that give off an electric -- and seemingly produce oxygen

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: Dark oxygen – Future value far higher than just picking up a few rocks

This could be, and should be, huge science.

24 hours ago
Bot-like accounts remain entrenched on X, previously known as Twitter, researchers say. Bot-like accounts remain entrenched on X, previously known as Twitter, researchers say.

Social Media

Bot-like accounts on X fuel US political conspiracies, watchdog says

The findings demonstrate how apparent bot activity continues to plague X, previously called Twitter.

16 hours ago

Life

Value for money? Healthcare differences across the US revealed

To derive at the statistics, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 44 key measures of healthcare cost

24 hours ago
A trove of documents from I-Soon, a private contractor that competed for Chinese government contracts, shows that its hackers compromised more than a dozen governments, according to cybersecurity firms SentinelLabs and Malwarebytes A trove of documents from I-Soon, a private contractor that competed for Chinese government contracts, shows that its hackers compromised more than a dozen governments, according to cybersecurity firms SentinelLabs and Malwarebytes

Business

Life360 hack: What does it mean for businesses?

The breach impacted data related to an unspecified number of individuals, as none of the sources provided a specific number of compromised accounts or...

7 hours ago