Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Bank of Canada keeps benchmark rate unchanged despite inflation

Published

The timing and pace of Canadian interest rate increases will be guided by the rate of inflation, according to the country's central bank
The timing and pace of Canadian interest rate increases will be guided by the rate of inflation, according to the country's central bank - Copyright AFP JOHN THYS
The timing and pace of Canadian interest rate increases will be guided by the rate of inflation, according to the country's central bank - Copyright AFP JOHN THYS

The Bank of Canada said Wednesday it is keeping its benchmark overnight lending rate unchanged at 0.25 percent despite inflationary pressures, citing the harmful effects of the Omicron variant on the economy.

But the bank left the door open to an interest rate hike in March.

“With overall economic slack now absorbed, the Bank has removed its exceptional forward guidance on its policy interest rate,” the bank said in a statement. 

It said the timing and pace of interest rate increases will be guided by the rate of inflation.

Inflation hit 4.8 percent in December, the highest rate in 30 years, whereas the bank’s target is two percent.

The bank revised its inflation forecast, saying it will be nearly five percent in the first half of this year and around three percent in late 2022.

It said the goal of two percent inflation will not be met until mid-2023, rather than in late 2022 as it had thought.

Inflation is rising in several parts of the world due to strong demand for goods, and oil prices are higher than pre-pandemic levels, the bank said.

“The Bank of Canada judged that a fresh pandemic wave wasn’t the opportune time to launch into a rate hike cycle, or just wanted to formally end its forward guidance before actually pulling the trigger, but left no doubts that rate hikes are coming,” said Avery Shenfeld, an analyst with CIBC Economics.

“The Omicron variant is weighing on activity in the first quarter. While its economic impact will depend on how quickly this wave passes, it is expected to be less severe than previous waves,” the bank said. 

It lowered its GDP growth forecasts to four percent for this year and around 3.5 percent in 2023.

Across the border in the United States, the Federal Reserve is also expected to raise interest rates soon after years of cheap money in order to fight soaring inflation.

In this article:Canada, Economy, Inflation
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

A US Coast Guard image released on January 25, 2022, shows a capsized vessel approximately 45 miles (70 kilometers) east of Fort Pierce Inlet, Florida A US Coast Guard image released on January 25, 2022, shows a capsized vessel approximately 45 miles (70 kilometers) east of Fort Pierce Inlet, Florida

World

Dozens of people missing after boat capsizes off Florida: US Coast Guard

The US Coast Guard launched a search for 39 people reported missing when a boat capsized off the coast of Florida.

20 hours ago

Tech & Science

Tonga eruption was so powerful that scientists propose a new ‘ultra’ classification

The undersea volcano that erupted near Tonga on January 15 was “hundreds of times” more powerful than the Hiroshima nuclear explosion.

14 hours ago
Ukrainian forces are deployed against pro-Russian separatist fighters along a frontline in the country's east Ukrainian forces are deployed against pro-Russian separatist fighters along a frontline in the country's east

World

Biden threatens Putin with personal sanctions over Ukraine

Ukrainian forces are deployed against pro-Russian separatist fighters along a frontline in the country's east - Copyright AFP Aaron FRANCISSebastian SmithThe United States warned...

21 hours ago
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands inside a glass cell during a court hearing in Moscow in February 2021 Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands inside a glass cell during a court hearing in Moscow in February 2021

World

Russia adds Kremlin critic Navalny to ‘terrorists’ list

Russia on Tuesday added jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and a number of his allies to a list of "terrorists and extremists".

20 hours ago