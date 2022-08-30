Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Baltic nations to boost offshore wind energy seven-fold by 2030

AFP

Published

Russia was the only Baltic Sea nation not in attendance at the offshore wind energy meeting in Denmark
Russia was the only Baltic Sea nation not in attendance at the offshore wind energy meeting in Denmark - Copyright AFP Jade Gao
Russia was the only Baltic Sea nation not in attendance at the offshore wind energy meeting in Denmark - Copyright AFP Jade Gao

Nations bordering the Baltic Sea agreed Tuesday to increase offshore wind energy  to 20 gigawatts by 2030, as Europe seeks to wean itself off Russian gas following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

“We have agreed to increase offshore wind in the Baltic Sea seven-fold by 2030,” Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told reporters after hosting a meeting between Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Sweden.

“We are the frontline of European energy security”, Frederiksen said.

Russia was the only Baltic Sea nation not in attendance at Tuesday’s meeting. 

“In this war Putin is using energy as a weapon and has put Europe, as we all know, on the brink of an energy crisis with skyrocketing energy prices”, Frederiksen said.

Twenty gigawatts would be enough to supply electricity to 20 million households, “more than the current wind offshore capacity in the whole of the EU today”, she added.

By 2050, the Baltic Sea’s wind energy capacity could be brought to 93 gigawatts, the countries said in a statement.

“Putin’s attempt to blackmail us with fossil fuels is failing”, European Commission President Ursula van der Leyen said.

“We’re accelerating the green transition. We are getting rid of the dependency on Russian fossil fuels,” she added.

The Commission said in March it wanted to reduce dependence on Russian gas by two-thirds this year, and completely by 2030.

It also unveiled a target to increase its share of renewable energy from 40 to 45 percent by 2030.

The EU also aims to reduce greenhouse gases by 55 percent by 2030 and to be carbon neutral by 2050.

On Monday, Denmark said it would increase its wind capacity off the Baltic Sea island of Bornholm from two to three gigawatts, and link this production to Germany’s electricity grid.

In May, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands and Belgium announced a similar agreement to increase the North Sea’s wind power capacity tenfold to 150 gigawatts by 2050 to help the EU achieve climate goals and avoid Russian hydrocarbons.

In this article:baltic, Conflict, Energy, Russia, Ukraine News, Wind
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Dr. Vio Onut Dr. Vio Onut

Tech & Science

How a research foundation turned WeaveSphere into an award-winning technology conference

WeaveSphere conference chair Iosif Viorel (Vio) Onut on the importance — and excitement — of cross-discipline collaboration.

17 hours ago
Wood is known to be the least carbon-intensive building material Wood is known to be the least carbon-intensive building material

Tech & Science

Want to save carbon and land? Study suggests wooden cities

Housing people in homes made from wood instead of steel and concrete could save more than 100 billion tonnes of carbon emissions.

9 hours ago
A general view shows a Wall Street sign outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York A general view shows a Wall Street sign outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York

Business

Will take ‘a few years’ to get US inflation back to 2%: Fed official

The Federal Reserve is committed to bringing soaring US inflation back down to two percent, but that will take “a few years,” a banker...

15 hours ago
Textiles designer Brigitte Singh is trying to keep alive the Indian art of block printing that flourished in the 16th and 17th centuries Textiles designer Brigitte Singh is trying to keep alive the Indian art of block printing that flourished in the 16th and 17th centuries

Business

French-Indian textile designer brings back Mughal patterns

Textiles designer Brigitte Singh lovingly lays out a piece of cloth embossed with a red poppy plant.

23 hours ago