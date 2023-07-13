BackPac Technologies boosts employee retention by fostering workplace inclusion

Photo by fauxels: https://www.pexels.com/photo/man-wearing-brown-suit-jacket-3184339/

Despite concerted efforts and progress in some areas, the spectre of

inequality continues to persist in the workplace. Many women, minorities, and people with different abilities are still experiencing bias.

According to the World Bank, women face some form of job restriction across 86 countries, and 95 countries do not guarantee equal pay for equal work. The gender pay gap also extends to other groups, such as mothers, who earn less than women without children. Workers from racial minority groups, the LGBTQ+ community, older individuals, and people with disabilities also experience pay discrepancies.

BackPac Technologies, a pioneer in the diversity and inclusion market, have actively opposed this narrative. They are creating a major shift in the industry with their unique approach to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Understanding the DEIB Framework

DEIB (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging) signifies a shift in organizational cultures. Diversity refers to fair representation across various social identities. Equity assures equal growth opportunities and the elimination of barriers. Inclusion denotes acknowledging individuality, while Belonging is the harmonious amalgamation of the three.

DEIB-focused organizations observe productivity, innovation, and financial performance improvements. In fact, companies in the top quarter for gender diversity on executive teams are 25% more likely to financially outperform those in the bottom quarter. Organizations in the top quartile for racial and ethnic diversity are also 35% more likely to outperform their respective national industry medians’ financial returns.

Who is BackPac?

BackPac, operates in the DEI industry and offers a unique blend of services by creating DEI content related to the workplace, providing insights on inclusion for diverse cultures, different minority groups, and marginalized identities like the trans and LGBTQ+ community.

Customers of BackPac have experienced significant improvements in employee retention and recruitment metrics, primarily amongst minority groups. The secret sauce? BackPac’s data-driven approach allows companies to understand their diversity gaps, employee engagement levels, and the factors driving turnover.

Furthermore, BackPac’s commitment to diverse content creation has been a game-changer. Tailored resources help organizations authentically engage with employees across various cultures, fostering a sense of belonging that transcends traditional diversity metrics.

Such concerted efforts have not gone unnoticed by job seekers. Companies using BackPac’s services are finding their job offers being increasingly accepted by minority candidates—an outcome that speaks volumes about the perceived inclusivity and potential for career growth within these organizations.

They also extend their services to social impact actions, partnering with non-profits to incite action within employees, manage donations, and promote volunteering. BackPac’s primary distinction lies in its combination of social impact actions with DEI content to promote healthy mental health and create a supportive workplace environment.

Why BackPac Matters Now More Than Ever

As major layoffs continue and mental health concerns increase, DEI has become more vital than ever. According to the 2023 Lattice report titled “State of People Strategy Report,” HR teams are shifting their focus from hiring to investing in the talent they already have. The report highlights the changing priorities in HR, where retention has taken priority over recruiting.The Lattice report emphasizes the critical role of DEI in attracting and retaining talent. It reveals that employees still consider DEI initiatives a top priority, with 78% stating that they would not consider working for a company that fails to commit significant resources to prioritizing DEI initiatives.

BackPac’s services are designed to help Chief People Officers, HR managers, and DEI managers. Their unique blend of services takes the load off these professionals by providing culture content, DEI programs, social impact activities, and employee resource group management content.

“Fostering DEI is not ‘nice to have’ – it’s essential to the health and growth of a company, it’s the very element needed for a company’s survival,” said Brenda Pak of BackPac Technologies.

Making Waves in the DEI Industry

BackPac’s unique selling point lies in its combination of DEI content and CSR actions. Their commitment to DEI goes beyond creating culture content; it also includes activities management, social impact activities, and employee resource group management.

Furthermore, BackPac has a proven track record of customer satisfaction. They boast a 100% customer retention rate, including high-profile clients such as a company valued at $20 billion that has been with BackPac for multiple years. Endorsements from renowned brands like Allbirds and Brooklyn Bedding further testify to their credibility and effectiveness.

As BackPac continues to support DEI programming, inclusion training, and social impact management, they are paving the way for a more inclusive and diverse workplace.