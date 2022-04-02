Back-up solutions for business to avoid data loss and downtime

Photo by Chris Ried, Unsplash

World Backup Day provides a useful reminder for business and consumers to make copies of their data. This helps when computers crash and provides a level of defence should a ransomware attack occur.

The importance of the day is outlined by Surya Varanasi, CTO of StorCentric, who tells Digital Journal just why the annual event is an important one to take note of: “ On World Backup Day, we are reminded that ransomware and other types of malicious malware can disrupt any environment.”

There are other reasons to take note, Varanasi explains: “Further, while hundreds of thousands if not millions might be at stake for the actual ransom payment, the gravest consequences of ransomware is data loss and downtime. Both present almost incalculable expense, with significant downtime resulting in potentially millions in lost revenue, as well as costly legal fees and regulations compliance cost, in addition to a rise in insurance premiums and decreased customer trust.”

New technologies can aid businesses in capturing and backing-up data, diffusing the excurses of insufficient time. Here Varanasi says: “Today, the process of backing up has become highly automated. But now, as ransomware and other malware attacks continue to increase in severity and sophistication, we understand the need to protect backed up data by making it immutable and by eliminating any way that data can be deleted or corrupted.”

Expanding on the technological advantages further, Varanasi notes: “An Unbreakable Backup does exactly that by creating an immutable, object-locked format, and then takes it a step further by storing the admin keys in another location entirely for added protection.”

With other functionality, Varanasi says: “Other key capabilities users should look for include policy-driven data integrity checks that can scrub the data for faults, and auto-heals without any user intervention.”

In addition, Varanasi, in acknowledging other advantages, states: “The solution should deliver high availability with dual controllers and RAID-based protection that can provide data access in the event of component failure.”

Furthermore, “Recovery of data will also be faster because RAID-protected disk arrays are able to read faster than they can write. With an Unbreakable Backup solution that encompasses these capabilities, users can ease their worry about their ability to recover — and redirect their time and attention to activities that more directly impact the organization’s bottom-line objectives.”