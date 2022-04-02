Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Back-up solutions for business to avoid data loss and downtime

An Unbreakable Backup does exactly that by creating an immutable, object-locked format.

Published

Computer code
Photo by Chris Ried, Unsplash
Photo by Chris Ried, Unsplash

World Backup Day provides a useful reminder for business and consumers to make copies of their data. This helps when computers crash and provides a level of defence should a ransomware attack occur.

The importance of the day is outlined by Surya Varanasi, CTO of StorCentric, who tells Digital Journal just why the annual event is an important one to take note of: “ On World Backup Day, we are reminded that ransomware and other types of malicious malware can disrupt any environment.”

There are other reasons to take note, Varanasi explains: “Further, while hundreds of thousands if not millions might be at stake for the actual ransom payment, the gravest consequences of ransomware is data loss and downtime. Both present almost incalculable expense, with significant downtime resulting in potentially millions in lost revenue, as well as costly legal fees and regulations compliance cost, in addition to a rise in insurance premiums and decreased customer trust.”

New technologies can aid businesses in capturing and backing-up data, diffusing the excurses of insufficient time. Here Varanasi says: “Today, the process of backing up has become highly automated. But now, as ransomware and other malware attacks continue to increase in severity and sophistication, we understand the need to protect backed up data by making it immutable and by eliminating any way that data can be deleted or corrupted.”

Expanding on the technological advantages further, Varanasi notes: “An Unbreakable Backup does exactly that by creating an immutable, object-locked format, and then takes it a step further by storing the admin keys in another location entirely for added protection.”

With other functionality, Varanasi says: “Other key capabilities users should look for include policy-driven data integrity checks that can scrub the data for faults, and auto-heals without any user intervention.”

In addition, Varanasi, in acknowledging other advantages, states: “The solution should deliver high availability with dual controllers and RAID-based protection that can provide data access in the event of component failure.”

Furthermore, “Recovery of data will also be faster because RAID-protected disk arrays are able to read faster than they can write. With an Unbreakable Backup solution that encompasses these capabilities, users can ease their worry about their ability to recover — and redirect their time and attention to activities that more directly impact the organization’s bottom-line objectives.”

In this article:Backup, Business, Cybersecurity, Data, Internet
Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

You may also like:

World

Op-Ed: Tales of Russian behavior are hideous, and now verified — What’s going to be done about it?

The charred remains of a husband and wife north of Kyiv are pretty unambiguous testimony to Russian presence.

15 hours ago

Business

World’s biggest cryptocurrency hack sends shockwaves

The last few months of 2021 saw cyber criminals steal nearly $200 million worth of cryptocurrency.

15 hours ago
Irpin used to be a smart commuter town in the pine forests on Kyiv's northwestern edge Irpin used to be a smart commuter town in the pine forests on Kyiv's northwestern edge

World

Apocalyptic price of Ukraine’s victory in Irpin

"Fascists!" rages Bogdan, 58, as he and his friends walk a dog through a deserted town centre that is free of shelling for the...

23 hours ago

World

‘Punishment from above’: Hobby pilots build Ukraine’s drone fleet

The underground hobbyists improvise deadly drones bound for the front line of the war against Russia.

3 hours ago