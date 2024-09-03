Connect with us

Avoiding overload: Developing a work-life balance strategy

Physical and Mental activities like exercise, meditation, and hobbies can help to achieve a healthy balance.
Published

Commuters and adverts on the London Underground. — image by © Tim Sandle

Many people experience overload and burnout as a result of the ongoing demands of their jobs combined with their personal obligations. 

According to the Health and Safety Executive one in four people in the UK will experience mental health at some point, and Mind set out a ‘Thriving at work report’ which sets out a framework of actions.

The workplace firm Resume.io has provided Digital Journal with their best advice for striking a work-life balance. Additionally, expert insights from the European Journal of Public Health (EUPHA) provide valuable information for those looking to secure further information.

This leads to some tips to help an individual to achieve a better work-life balance.

Self Reflection and mindfulness 

Mindfulness and introspection can help us become more conscious of the circumstances around us. Gaining these abilities can significantly impact our capacity to balance our personal and work life. Making time during the day to centre ourselfs, breathe deeply, and ground yourself. Physical and Mental activities like exercise, meditation, and hobbies can help to achieve a healthy balance.

Delegate and outsource

Both at work and at home, delegating chores may be difficult for many people, determining which jobs may be assigned to others or outsourced in order to free up time for more crucial duties. Releasing control might result in a life that is more balanced and satisfying and remember that asking for help is perfectly fine.

Creating a support network

Seeking the support of friends, family, and coworkers to get through the challenges of balancing work and personal commitments. Letting others know exactly what is needed and what boundaries must be met. 

Schedule downtime

Downtime is a luxury in our hyperconnected society. Scheduling regular leisure time to help to  relax and recharge, like a peaceful evening at home or a weekend getaway.

Unplug and disconnect

In the modern digital era, having a laptop or smartphone with us at all times makes staying connected for work effortless. Establishing limits on daily usage of technology and making an attempt to switch off during personal time. Turning off your work emails and notifications might help relax and be at ease.

While it has long been acknowledged that the socioeconomic backdrop shapes occupational stress and work-related mental health issues, which are considered public health concerns in Europe, the findings of the 2015 European Working Conditions Survey imply that this also holds true for workplace well-being and associated support systems. 

The survey states:

“Occupational stress and work-related mental health problems have long been recognised as public health concerns in Europe, due to the associated societal consequences in terms of, e.g. absenteeism, labour turnover and disability pension costs. However, to address well-being and productivity across the European workforce effectively, it has been argued that the traditional focus of occupational safety and health must be expanded to include an understanding and assessment of those factors that lead to healthy, satisfied and productive workers. Likewise, the WHO Commission on the Social Determinants of Health has advocated a proactive approach to the improvement of working conditions.”

Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, business, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

