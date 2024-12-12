Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Australia to force tech titans to pay for news shared on platforms

AFP

Published

Australia wants big tech companies to compensate local publishers for sharing news links that drive traffic to their platforms
Australia wants big tech companies to compensate local publishers for sharing news links that drive traffic to their platforms - Copyright AFP/File SEBASTIEN BOZON
Australia wants big tech companies to compensate local publishers for sharing news links that drive traffic to their platforms - Copyright AFP/File SEBASTIEN BOZON

Australia will force Meta and Google to pay for news shared on their platforms under a new scheme unveiled Thursday, threatening to tax them if they refuse to strike deals with local media.

Traditional media companies the world over are in a battle for survival as precious advertising dollars are hoovered up online.

Australia wants big tech companies to compensate local publishers for sharing news links that drive traffic to their platforms, an idea they have baulked at in the past. 

“It is important that digital platforms play their part. They need to support access to quality journalism that informs and strengthens our democracy,” Communications Minister Michelle Rowland said.

Social media platforms with Australian revenue of more than US$160 million a year will be taxed a still-to-be-decided figure earmarked to pay for news.

But they can avoid paying the tax if they voluntarily enter into commercial agreements with Australian media companies.

It is the latest salvo in Australia’s efforts to reign in the tech giants. 

Australia last month voted for new laws that will ban under-16s from social media.

It has also mooted slapping fines on companies that fail to stamp out offensive content and the spread of disinformation.

In this article:Australia, Google, Meta, news, Technology
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

One study found that nearly three-quarters of women journalists had experienced online violence or abuse connected with their work One study found that nearly three-quarters of women journalists had experienced online violence or abuse connected with their work

Social Media

Is Bluesky set to follow the downward trajectory of other Twitter competitors?

The spike in interest in Bluesky arrived after Donald Trump’s re-election to the White House at the start of November.

12 hours ago
GM bought the Cruise startup in 2016 and has since poured billions of dollars to make the operation a viable business GM bought the Cruise startup in 2016 and has since poured billions of dollars to make the operation a viable business

Business

GM abandons robotaxi operations derailed by accident

US auto giant General Motors announced Tuesday it will abandon its robotaxi development efforts.

23 hours ago

Business

Calgary’s bold vision: Becoming Canada’s innovation capital

“We want to be the innovation capital of this country within six years.”

6 hours ago
Google, ChatGPT-maker OpenAI, Meta and Amazon are furiously taking steps to release more powerful AI models despite their immense cost and some questions about their immediate usefulness to the broader economy Google, ChatGPT-maker OpenAI, Meta and Amazon are furiously taking steps to release more powerful AI models despite their immense cost and some questions about their immediate usefulness to the broader economy

Business

Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0

Google announced the launch of Gemini 2.0, its most advanced artificial intelligence model to date.

12 hours ago