Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

At CES, AI-powered garbage trucks reduce battery fire risk

AFP

Published

Oshkosh's all-electric garbage and recycling vehicle is outfitted with AI that can identify load hazards and tell if recycling bins have been contaminated with other refuse
Oshkosh's all-electric garbage and recycling vehicle is outfitted with AI that can identify load hazards and tell if recycling bins have been contaminated with other refuse - Copyright AFP Ian Maule
Oshkosh's all-electric garbage and recycling vehicle is outfitted with AI that can identify load hazards and tell if recycling bins have been contaminated with other refuse - Copyright AFP Ian Maule
John BIERS

From laptops to EVs, lithium-ion batteries have fueled phenomenal growth in the 21st century, but businesses struggle with a significant downside: increased fire risk.

At this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES), companies unveiled a next-generation garbage truck designed to detect these highly flammable batteries.

The innovation comes as careless disposal of batteries from smartphones, electric toothbrushes, and other gadgets has become an acute problem at recycling centers. The owner of a New Jersey recycling plant that caught fire early Thursday pointed to the batteries as a likely cause.

In the United States, across the industry, “a couple of recycling centers burn down every year,” said Jon Vander Ark, chief executive of waste management company Republic Services.

Republic showcased their solution at CES: a state-of-the-art garbage truck built by industrial company Oshkosh that screens for the batteries. 

The vehicle resembles a conventional garbage truck, weighing in at more than 41,000 pounds and capable of carrying nine tons of cargo. But it is fully electric and outfitted with AI software that scans for problem refuse in garbage and recycling loads.

While Republic already uses detection systems at recycling facilities, batteries sometimes slip through.

If undetected, a forklift can run over a small battery and start a fire, Vander Ark told AFP. 

The new trucks allow drivers to flag collections containing batteries as sensitive loads before they reach recycling plants.

“Getting that out of the stream is of huge value to us,” said Vander Ark. 

– Value in trash –

The Oshkosh booth also showcased electric arm technology that can speed up trash collections and software that identifies non-recyclable contamination in recycling bins.

The spiffed-up vehicles provide a font of operational data that can make better use of a trash driver’s time, said Oshkosh CEO John Pfeifer.

Companies can pinpoint contamination sources to educate customers or fine repeat offenders, he explained.

The trucks even capture video evidence when drivers can’t access bins due to blocked pickup spots. 

“When a customer asks, ‘Why didn’t you pick me up?’…we have video evidence,” said Vander Ark.

He noted that waste management is particularly well-suited for electrification since trucks typically travel shorter distances per shift, eliminating the range concerns that often deter everyday EV consumers.

The quieter electric trucks could also allow for earlier morning collections when traffic is lighter, while their overnight charging capability ensures operational readiness.

In this article:Environment, Fire, Industry, US, Waste
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

News

Op-Ed: LA fires — Where is the US government? Who’s doing what, and when?

Good luck, LA.

16 hours ago
The remains of former US President Jimmy Carter leave the US Capitol for the State Funeral Service at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, on January 9, 2025. The remains of former US President Jimmy Carter leave the US Capitol for the State Funeral Service at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, on January 9, 2025.

World

Jimmy Carter honored at state funeral as US mourns

The remains of former US President Jimmy Carter leave the US Capitol for the State Funeral Service at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington,...

12 hours ago
Meta has said it will end fact-checking operations on its Facebook and Instagram platforms Meta has said it will end fact-checking operations on its Facebook and Instagram platforms

World

Australia frets over Meta halt to US fact-checking

Meta has said it will end fact-checking operations on its Facebook and Instagram platforms - Copyright AFP JOSH EDELSONAustralia is deeply concerned by Meta’s...

20 hours ago

Business

Trade war worries loom over Las Vegas tech show

Chinese companies have turned out in force again at this year's Consumer Electronics Show.

21 hours ago