Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Asian markets swing as traders prepare for US jobs data

AFP

Published

Investors are jockeying for positions ahead of the crucial US jobs data later in the day
Investors are jockeying for positions ahead of the crucial US jobs data later in the day - Copyright AFP MOHD RASFAN
Investors are jockeying for positions ahead of the crucial US jobs data later in the day - Copyright AFP MOHD RASFAN

Asian markets drifted Friday as traders positioned themselves ahead of a highly anticipated US jobs report later in the day and following a mixed bag of economic data on the world’s top economy.

As a rollercoaster week drew to a close, debate centred on the Federal Reserve’s plans for interest rates when it meets in less than a fortnight, with most observers expecting a 25-basis-point cut.

However, analysts say it could go twice as big if the non-farm payrolls report for August comes in well below forecasts as a series of recent figures suggest the economy is slowing more sharply than initially thought.

A big miss in July’s reading fanned fears of a recession and was a key driver of the rout across markets at the start of last month.

Investors were given a slight jolt by data Thursday showing a miss on private-sector hiring, which was slightly offset by a dip in first-time and continuing claims for jobless benefits.

A separate report pointed to a marginal increase in activity in the key services sector, which beat expectations.

“There has been nothing in the latest batch of US economic data… to materially impact on expectations for (Friday’s) all-important employment data or to move the dial on expectations for what the Fed is likely to do on September 18,” said National Australia Bank’s Ray Attrill.

Wall Street ended the day on a tepid note, and Asian investors were equally cautious.

Shanghai, Sydney, Singapore, Taipei, and Jakarta rose, while Tokyo, Seoul, Manila, and Wellington fell.

The calm end to the week came after markets were sent tanking Wednesday following a disappointing read on factory activity and worries about tech firms’ valuations — particularly chip giant Nvidia — after a rally this year.

Analysts warned that there was a lot of risk in Friday’s jobs figures, with a sharp drop likely to boost bets on a 50-point cut but stoking fresh recession worries, while an above-forecast read denting hopes for a series of cuts this year.

Traders have factored in one percentage point-worth of reductions before the end of the year.

“One thing is becoming increasingly evident: the more the market leans into the idea of a 50 basis point cut, the shakier equities get,” said Stephen Innes in his Dark Side Of The Boom newsletter.

“This week’s relentless market slide is a reflection of mounting fears that a 50 basis point cut isn’t a soft cushion but rather a red flag signalling turbulent economic waters ahead.”

– Key figures around 0230 GMT –

Tokyo – Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.2 percent at 36,568.05 (break)

Shanghai – Composite: UP 0.3 percent at 2,797.09

Hong Kong – Hang Seng Index: Closed for typhoon

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 143.21 yen from 143.42 yen on Thursday

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1114 from $1.1110

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.3178 from $1.3180

Euro/pound: UP at 84.34 pence from 84.29 pence

West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.2 percent at $69.27 per barrel

Brent North Sea Crude: UP 0.2 percent at $72.81 per barrel

New York – Dow: DOWN 0.5 percent at 40,755.75 (close)

London – FTSE 100: DOWN 0.3 at 8,241.71 (close)

In this article:Markets, World
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Renee DiResta, author of "Invisible Rulers" and formerly with the Stanford Internet Observatory, a non-partisan disinformation research project Renee DiResta, author of "Invisible Rulers" and formerly with the Stanford Internet Observatory, a non-partisan disinformation research project

Tech & Science

US disinformation researcher laments ‘incredible witch hunt’

Understanding disinformation has emerged as a lightning rod in the United States ahead of the November election.

13 hours ago
The European Union could decide within months to take action against X, including possible fines, as part of an ongoing probe The European Union could decide within months to take action against X, including possible fines, as part of an ongoing probe

World

Like Brazil, the European Union also has an X problem

The European Union could decide within months to take action against X, including possible fines, as part of an ongoing probe - Copyright AFP...

21 hours ago

Business

EU orders Airbus A350 inspections after Cathay engine fire

Inspections found defective engine fuel lines requiring replacement on 15 of Cathay's A350s powered by Rolls-Royce engines, forcing the cancellation of dozens of flights...

14 hours ago

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: Mushrooms can drive trucks? Well, yes.

Death cap mushroom, Amanita phalloides. Credit - _Alicja_ from Pixabay, Public Domain Dedication.Some very good news: While the interminable, objective-less mundane media wallows in...

5 hours ago