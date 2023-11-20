Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Asian markets mixed as traders eye Fed minutes

Asian stocks were mixed Monday following small gains on Wall Street as investors grow increasingly optimistic.
AFP

Published

Asian stocks were mixed after a sell-off on Wall Street of regional bank shares
Image — © AFP TIMOTHY A. CLARY
Image — © AFP TIMOTHY A. CLARY

Asian stocks were mixed Monday following small gains on Wall Street as investors grow increasingly optimistic that the Federal Reserve has come to the end of its interest rate hiking cycle.

After a string of reports pointing to slowing inflation and a cooling jobs market, traders are shifting back into riskier assets as they bet on a loosening of financial conditions in the new year, with many eyeing rate cuts.

Focus will be on the release later in the week of minutes from the Fed’s November policy meeting, where officials held borrowing costs and hinted that they could be finished with their tightening campaign.

“While the Fed is likely pleased with the evolving data, the minutes will be scrutinised in the context of easier financial conditions since the meeting and a more favourable macro environment supporting the soft landing narrative,” said SPI Asset Management’s Stephen Innes.

All three main indexes on Wall Street ended slightly higher Friday, while observers said they expected this week to see light trading heading into the Thanksgiving holiday.

Asian markets fluctuated in early business.

Tokyo went into the break slightly lower, having briefly hit a 33-year high in the morning, while Hong Kong rose after Friday’s hefty loss fuelled by a 10 percent collapse in ecommerce titan Alibaba.

The market heavyweight gained more than one percent Monday.

There were also gains in Sydney, Seoul, Jakarta and Wellington, but Shanghai, Singapore, Taipei and Manila were in the red.

However, Marty Dropkin, of Fidelity International, warned that the path might not be completely risk-free.

“The risk… is that with yields falling and equities rising, financial conditions are loosening,” he said in a note.

“If that continues to such an extent that the Fed becomes unsettled, potentially with some upside surprises in inflation prints, the Fed may reassert its hawkish rhetoric, which could spark volatility. That is probably more of a story for next year, and in the short term a year-end rally in equities is looking credible.”

Expectations that interest rates will more than likely come down instead of rising further weighed on the dollar, which struggled to recover from last week’s losses.

And crude prices edged up, extending Friday’s gains of more than four percent ahead of a meeting of OPEC and other key producers, where Russia and Saudi Arabia could extend output cuts.

– Key figures around 0230 GMT –

Tokyo – Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.1 percent at 33,562.41 (break)

Hong Kong – Hang Seng Index: UP 1.1 percent at 17,638.34

Shanghai – Composite: DOWN 0.2 percent at 3,047.28

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 149.53 yen from 149.64 yen  on Friday

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0910 from $1.0916

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2470 from $1.2465

Euro/pound: DOWN at 87.50 pence from 87.55 pence

West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.3 percent at $76.25 per barrel

Brent North Sea crude: UP 0.3 percent at $80.83 per barrel

New York – Dow: FLAT at 34,947.28 (close)

London – FTSE 100: UP 1.3 percent at 7,504.25 (close)

In this article:Markets, wall street, World
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

mesh conference mesh conference

Business

Unlocking digital transformation for good: mesh conference lands in Toronto on December 6-7

Canada's digital transformation and innovation event is back in Toronto on Dec 6-7.

7 hours ago

Business

Europe’s countries with the most successful companies

The U.K. is home to many large companies, some of which are not only the largest in Europe but across the globe.

22 hours ago
South Korea's T1, a League of Legends powerhouse, are aiming for a fourth world championship South Korea's T1, a League of Legends powerhouse, are aiming for a fourth world championship

Entertainment

S. Korea’s T1, Weibo Gaming of China clash in League of Legends final

Thousands of fans from around the world have descended on the capital of gaming-mad South Korea for the championship.

22 hours ago

Entertainment

South Korea’s T1 win record fourth League of Legends world title

South Korean powerhouse T1 swept aside China's Weibo Gaming to clinch a record fourth League of Legends world championship.

11 hours ago