Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Asian markets enjoy much-needed rally as Fed’s big day arrives

Published

Joe Biden warned a Russian invasion of Ukraine would have 'enormous consequences' and he would consider direct sanctions on Vladimir Putin
Joe Biden warned a Russian invasion of Ukraine would have 'enormous consequences' and he would consider direct sanctions on Vladimir Putin - Copyright AFP/File WANG Zhao
Joe Biden warned a Russian invasion of Ukraine would have 'enormous consequences' and he would consider direct sanctions on Vladimir Putin - Copyright AFP/File WANG Zhao

Asian markets enjoyed some respite Wednesday from the hefty selling at the start of the week, with focus on the end of the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting later in the day, when traders hope it will provide much-needed guidance on its plans for hiking interest rates.

After weeks of uncertainty, the US central bank will finally deliver its views on the state of the world’s top economy and how officials plan to tackle inflation that is now at a four-decade high without knocking its recovery off course.

Minutes from its December gathering pointed to a more hawkish tilt, with plans to speed up the taper of its vast bond-buying programme, the selling of the assets it already has and three or four rate increases before the end of the year.

While boss Jerome Powell pledged any tightening would be carefully calibrated, the prospect of higher borrowing costs has rattled markets across the world with most key indexes deep in the red from the start of the year, with Wall Street particularly hard hit.

His comments after the meeting will be pored over for signs of the Fed’s plans, which most commentators believe include a first hike in March.

Analysts were leaning positive ahead of the meeting.

Frances Stacy, at Optimal Capital, told Bloomberg Television that Powell would try to take a less hawkish tone, saying policy would be guided by data while supply chains were improving and inflation showed signs of peaking.

“I think what that’s going to do is potentially reassure markets that the Fed put is ready, willing and able,” she said, referring to the bank’s past in backstopping markets. “That could cause some serious enthusiasm and a short squeeze.”

And Standard Chartered Bank’s Steven Englander concurred, adding that “a moderately hawkish Powell would be dovish in market terms”.

Meanwhile, markets strategist Louis Navellier saw three rate hikes this year and that after the recent bout of selling across markets, buying opportunities were emerging.

“I’m very comfortable that we are going to have a bottom here soon. Remember, the market is a manic crowd,” he said in a note.

After a second day of high volatility in New York, Asia enjoyed a little more calm in the morning.

Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Seoul, Wellington, Taipei and Jakarta all rose, though Tokyo and Manila edged down.

However, while there remains some optimism among analysts about the outlook, the International Monetary Fund on Tuesday lowered its growth outlook for the global economy saying it has started the year “in a weaker position than previously expected”.

It said Omicron threatened to set back the recovery as countries impose containment measures, while other issues remained, including inflation and geopolitical tensions.

Included in those tensions is the standoff on the Ukraine-Russia border, with Moscow building up troop numbers and the West led by the United States warning the risk of an invasion “remains imminent”.

US President Joe Biden said such a move would prompt “enormous consequences” and even “change the world”, adding that he would consider imposing direct sanctions on Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on top of a raft of measures being drawn up.

– Key figures around 0230 GMT –

Tokyo – Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.4 percent at 27,024.08 (break)

Hong Kong – Hang Seng Index: UP 0.8 percent at 24,439.17

Shanghai – Composite: UP 0.5 percent at 3,449.11

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1309 from $1.1305 late Tuesday

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.3517 from $1.3507

Euro/pound: DOWN at 83.64 pence from 83.66 pence

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 113.84 yen from 113.87 yen

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.3 percent at $85.36 per barrel

Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.1 percent at $88.16 per barrel

New York – Dow: DOWN 0.2 percent at 34,297.73 (close)

London – FTSE 100: UP 1.0 percent at 7,371.46 (close) 

In this article:Markets, World
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Jon Roskill Jon Roskill

Business

Everything you need to know about Day 1 at Acumatica Summit in Las Vegas

At Acumatica Summit 2022, the cloud ERP leader announced updates to its future-proof platform and new paths toward success.

11 hours ago

World

Op-Ed: Ukraine — US and NATO send more troops, US Embassy ordered to leave

Russia is insisting on a return to a status quo which can no longer exist, even in theory.

19 hours ago
Regeneron says Covid antibody treatment may be less effective against Omicron Regeneron says Covid antibody treatment may be less effective against Omicron

Life

U.S. FDA limits use of Regeneron, Lilly COVID-19 antibody treatments

A man enters the Regeneron Clinic at a monoclonal antibody treatment site in Pembroke Pines, Florida, on August 19, 2021. The manufacturers of the...

21 hours ago
The J-16D comes with four jamming pods and two electronic warfare pods as well as two missiles under the jet's belly The J-16D comes with four jamming pods and two electronic warfare pods as well as two missiles under the jet's belly

Tech & Science

China’s high-tech warplanes pose ‘big new threat’ to Taiwan

China's deployment of J-16D jets into Taiwan's air defence zone this week marked the first sighting of the new high-tech warplanes.

16 hours ago