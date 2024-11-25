Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Asian markets begin week on front foot, bitcoin rally stutters

AFP

Published

Donald Trump has nominated billionaire investor Scott Bessent to take over as Treasury secretary
Donald Trump has nominated billionaire investor Scott Bessent to take over as Treasury secretary - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP Drew Angerer
Donald Trump has nominated billionaire investor Scott Bessent to take over as Treasury secretary - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP Drew Angerer

Asian markets rose Monday following a record close on Wall Street as traders welcomed Donald Trump’s pick for Treasury secretary, while bitcoin’s push to $100,000 ran out of steam after coming within a whisker of the mark at the end of last week.

The gains came ahead of the release of key US data that could provide a fresh idea about the Federal Reserve’s plans for interest rates amid expectations the next president’s tax and tariffs plans will reignite inflation, tempering rate cut bets. 

Investors are also keeping tabs on the Ukraine and Middle East conflicts, which have helped push oil prices higher in recent weeks.

Investors gave the thumbs-up to news that Trump had fingered billionaire investor Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury, with optimism he will take a considered approach to the economy.

Bessent, CEO of hedge fund manager Key Square Group, has called for an extension of tax cuts from Trump’s first term, wants to reassert American energy dominance, and believes it is necessary to deal with the budget deficit.

In recent times, he has called for tax reform and deregulation to spur growth, and wrote in a Wall Street Journal opinion piece that this would be key to “restarting the American growth engine” and keeping prices in check.

This month, he called tariffs “a negotiating tool with our trading partners” in an opinion piece for Fox News, adding it was “a means to finally stand up for Americans”.

While his views are seen as hawkish, markets started on a bright note, with Brian Jacobsen, chief economist at Annex Wealth Management, telling Bloomberg TV: “(Bessent) brings this sense of almost gradualism to the administration as opposed to taking a big bang approach to making big policy changes.” 

Markets may be relieved that the pick signals “an ‘America First’ kind of administration but not an ‘America Exclusively’ kind of administration”, he added.

After a strong finish Friday on Wall Street — where the Dow ended on a fresh record — Asian markets followed suit.

Tokyo advanced more than one percent, even as the yen pushed up against the dollar, while Hong Kong, Shanghai, Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Taipei, Wellington, Manila and Jakarta also sat in positive territory.

Bitcoin sat at around $97,600, having set a record high of $99,728.34 on Friday, with traders awaiting the next catalyst to push it past the historic $100,000 mark.

The digital currency has bounded about 50 percent higher since Trump’s election at the start of the month, with hopes he will usher in measures to ease restrictions on it.

Attention this week will be on a series of releases out of Washington that could sway US central bankers ahead of their next rate decision in December.

Among the key points of interest are the Fed’s preferred gauge of inflation, minutes from the bank’s most recent policy meeting, economic growth, and jobless claims.

Oil prices dipped after a recent run-up fuelled by concerns over Israel’s ongoing wars with Hamas and Hezbollah as well as Russia’s decision to hit Ukraine with a new-generation intermediate-range missile that ramped up tensions with the West.

– Key figures around 0230 GMT –

Tokyo – Nikkei 225: UP 1.5 percent at 38,868.68 (break)

Hong Kong – Hang Seng Index: UP 0.4 percent at 19,300.00

Shanghai – Composite: UP 0.5 percent at 3,283.13

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0484 from $1.0418 on Friday

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2599 from $1.2530

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 153.68 yen from 154.83 yen

Euro/pound: UP at 83.20 pence from 83.11 pence

West Texas Intermediate: FLAT at $71.24 per barrel

Brent North Sea Crude: DOWN 0.1 percent at $75.13 per barrel

New York – Dow: UP 1.0 percent at 44,296.51 (close)

London – FTSE 100: UP 1.4 percent at 8,262.08 (close)

In this article:Markets, World
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Australian legislation could force social media firms to take steps to prevent those under 16 years of age from accessing platforms such as X, TikTok, Facebook and Instagram Australian legislation could force social media firms to take steps to prevent those under 16 years of age from accessing platforms such as X, TikTok, Facebook and Instagram

Social Media

Op-Ed: The words that make the news – Idiocy, incompetence, stupidity, fraud, crime, etc.

There’s a pattern forming in common usage in media. These words and their equivalents are almost entirely unavoidable in the news.

16 hours ago
The resurrection of Three Mile Island was prompted by Microsoft's need to fuel its power-hungry data centers The resurrection of Three Mile Island was prompted by Microsoft's need to fuel its power-hungry data centers

Business

Cheers, angst as US nuclear plant Three Mile Island to reopen

Gains could include some 3,400 jobs and three billion dollars in tax revenue for the surrounding counties, according to a study by the council. 

16 hours ago
The proposed anti-misinformation bill in Austral;ia drew the wrath of X owner Elon Musk The proposed anti-misinformation bill in Austral;ia drew the wrath of X owner Elon Musk

Social Media

Australia ditches plans to fine tech giants for misinformation

The proposed legislation outlined sweeping powers to fine tech companies up to five percent of their yearly turnover.

23 hours ago
Iranian director and producer Mohammad Rasoulof barely managed to attend his latest film's world premiere at the Cannes festival, after daringly fleeing Iran on foot through treacherous mountain passes just days earlier Iranian director and producer Mohammad Rasoulof barely managed to attend his latest film's world premiere at the Cannes festival, after daringly fleeing Iran on foot through treacherous mountain passes just days earlier

Entertainment

Iran director in exile says ‘bittersweet’ to rep Germany at Oscars

Germany has become an adopted homeland for Rasoulof. The movie was produced by German and French companies.

23 hours ago