Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Argentina hit by massive transport strike

AFP

Published

Canceled flights are highlighted in red during a massive transit strike in Argentina, aimed at protesting President Javier Milei's economic policies, at the at the Jorge Newbery Metropolitan Airport in Buenos Aires on October 30, 2024
Canceled flights are highlighted in red during a massive transit strike in Argentina, aimed at protesting President Javier Milei's economic policies, at the at the Jorge Newbery Metropolitan Airport in Buenos Aires on October 30, 2024 - Copyright AFP MARCOS BRINDICCI
Canceled flights are highlighted in red during a massive transit strike in Argentina, aimed at protesting President Javier Milei's economic policies, at the at the Jorge Newbery Metropolitan Airport in Buenos Aires on October 30, 2024 - Copyright AFP MARCOS BRINDICCI

Planes, trains, trucks and taxis ground to a halt in Argentina on Wednesday in a major one-day strike over President Javier Milei’s austerity policies.

The unions called the protest over Milei’s plans to privatize national flag carrier Aerolineas Argentinas and to denounce spiraling poverty levels since he took office late last year.

Over a million passengers were affected by the industrial action, which saw over 1,800 trains canceled, according to Trenes Argentinos, the state-owned rail operator in Buenos Aires.

Aerolineas Argentinas said that 263 flights had been affected, impacting around 27,700 passengers.

Metro drivers in Buenos Aires and ferry operators also took part in the strike, which saw activists block roads in parts of the country and some public sector workers also walk off the job.

The main bus drivers’ union, which did not participate, said it would go on strike on Thursday.

“A significant section of the population is having a hard time,” Pablo Moyano, a leader of the CGT, Argentina’s main labor federation, told Radio 10.

He said the strike also aimed to defend the “sovereignty” of Argentina’s transport sector and prevent state companies from being sold to foreign investors “for a few bucks.”

Milei, who wielded a chainsaw on the campaign trail last year as a symbol of his plan to slash public spending, has cut energy and transport subsidies and thousands of public sector jobs.

His policies have produced Argentina’s first budget surplus in 15 years but have also been blamed for plunging the country into a deep recession and driving the proportion of Argentines living in poverty up 11 points in six months to 52.9 percent.

And while inflation has slowed in recent months, it remains stubbornly high.

Yearly inflation stood at 209 percent in September.

In this article:Argentina, Strike, Transport
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Economists expect the US economy to grow by an annual rate of 3.0 percent in the third quarter, according to a consensus forecast Economists expect the US economy to grow by an annual rate of 3.0 percent in the third quarter, according to a consensus forecast

World

US economy’s solid growth unlikely to register at ballot box

Economists expect the US economy to grow by an annual rate of 3.0 percent in the third quarter, according to a consensus forecast -...

17 hours ago
BYD's success has been helped by government subsidies, with Beijing pumping huge amounts of cash into domestic firms as well as research and development BYD's success has been helped by government subsidies, with Beijing pumping huge amounts of cash into domestic firms as well as research and development

Business

Chinese EV giant BYD beats Tesla in quarterly revenue for first time

Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD reported surging sales, surpassing global rival Tesla in quarterly revenue.

9 hours ago
Israeli reservists are transported to their base outside Tel Aviv on October 7, 2023, the day the Gaza war erupted Israeli reservists are transported to their base outside Tel Aviv on October 7, 2023, the day the Gaza war erupted

World

Israel short on soldiers after year of war

Israeli reservists are transported to their base outside Tel Aviv on October 7, 2023, the day the Gaza war erupted - Copyright AFP SAUL...

13 hours ago
A Moken fisherman carries bags of plastic waste to sell to Tide staff members at his fishing village on Thailand's southern island of Koh Chang A Moken fisherman carries bags of plastic waste to sell to Tide staff members at his fishing village on Thailand's southern island of Koh Chang

Business

‘New wave’ as start-up sweeps up Thai ocean plastic

A Moken fisherman carries bags of plastic waste to sell to Tide staff members at his fishing village on Thailand's southern island of Koh...

20 hours ago