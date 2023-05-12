Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Argentina annual inflation exceeds 108 percent in April

AFP

Published

Chickens are seen with a sign indicating their price in Argentine pesos at the Central Market in Buenos Aires on May 12, 2023
Chickens are seen with a sign indicating their price in Argentine pesos at the Central Market in Buenos Aires on May 12, 2023 - Copyright AFP Munir UZ ZAMAN
Chickens are seen with a sign indicating their price in Argentine pesos at the Central Market in Buenos Aires on May 12, 2023 - Copyright AFP Munir UZ ZAMAN

Inflation in Argentina reached 108.8 percent in the 12 months to April, a more than three decade high, the Indec national statistics institute said Friday.

Month-on-month, inflation in April was 8.4 percent in Latin America’s third largest economy.

Argentina has one of the highest inflation rates in the world.

In 2022, it reached 94.8 percent, the country’s highest annual figure since 1991, when it exceeded 171 percent.

The government has set a 2023 inflation target of 60 percent, but a recent Central Bank report of market expectations projected a figure for 2023 of 126.4 percent.

On top of its battle with inflation, Argentina is also dealing with a strong depreciation of its currency just months ahead of general elections.

The peso stood at 238.5 to the dollar at the official rate Friday, but 474 on the parallel black market.

The country’s economic problems have been worsened by the impact of a severe drought on its farming and livestock sectors, the largest source of foreign exchange.

The International Monetary Fund has forecast growth for the South American country of 0.2 percent in 2023.

In this article:Argentina, Economy, Inflation
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

A new scary ransomware group is on the rise

The Royal ransomware group was particularly active in November 2022, which was the first month the group appeared on the map.

23 hours ago

Business

Architects don’t need AI, says high-tech pioneer Norman Foster

"Artificial intelligence at the moment has the ability to cheat, to invent," said Norman Foster.

7 hours ago
A new chief executive replacing Elon Musk at Twitter would inherit concerns about hate and misinformation on the platform A new chief executive replacing Elon Musk at Twitter would inherit concerns about hate and misinformation on the platform

Business

Elon Musk says new Twitter chief has been hired

A new chief executive replacing Elon Musk at Twitter would inherit concerns about hate and misinformation on the platform - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH...

17 hours ago
Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster "Pathaan" is the first Bollywood movie to get a full release in Bangladesh in more than half a century Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster "Pathaan" is the first Bollywood movie to get a full release in Bangladesh in more than half a century

Entertainment

Bangladesh audiences see first Indian movie in 50 years

Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster "Pathaan" is the first Bollywood movie to get a full release in Bangladesh in more than half a century -...

9 hours ago