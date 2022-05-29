Are these the hottest cryptocurrencies of 2022? Polkadot (DOT), Litecoin (LTC) and Parody Coin (PARO)

Image courtesy Parody Coin

This article is Sponsored Content written by a third-party for Parody Coin

Looking to invest in cryptocurrencies that offer healthy passive income on a secure network? Let’s look at three projects that fit that bill – Polkadot (DOT), Litecoin (LTC) and Parody Coin (PARO).

Polkadot (DOT) Parachains

Polkadot’s (DOT) ecosystem has been expanding impressively as it incorporates more projects via parachain auctions. This tactic boosts its interoperability and bolsters demand for Polkadot (DOT) from other projects running as parachains. This allows the community as a whole to support projects that tie in with Polkadot’s (DOT) and add value to the ecosystem.

Its developer metric recorded a promising uptick and is now enjoying its highest monthly range. This can be put down to a direct effect of its new cross-chain communications protocol. This is designed to increase security and eliminate cumbersome bridging mechanisms.

Polkadot (DOT) continues to perform impressively and sits at number 11 on the list of cryptocurrencies by Market Cap. It is priced at $9.91 at the time of writing, with a 7-day increase of 1.19 %.

Litecoin (LTC) and the MimbleWimble

Litecoin (LTC) has been in the news a lot recently due to the launch of its much-vaunted MimbleWimble (MWEB) upgrade. The MWEB introduces superior new privacy features and also introduces key performance enhancements for the blockchain. As well as allowing private and secure transactions on the Litecoin (LTC) blockchain, MWEB also eliminates unnecessary transaction data using compression. This greatly improves speed and scalability.

It’s an exciting time for Litecoin (LTC) and it has been thrust into the spotlight in recent weeks. To add a bit of magic dust to proceedings, one of the world’s most famous fashion brands, Gucci, announced earlier this month that it will now be welcoming Litecoin (LTC) as a means of payment. Bellissimo.

Parody (PARO) – Giving You More Control

Parody Coin (PARO) is an all-new meme coin that has got tongues wagging in the crypto-world. Its appealing mantra of giving you, the investor, more control and the ability to easily earn healthy passive income has garnered a lot of interest during its presale.

On their well-designed website, the founders state that their “passive income system is thoughtfully designed to give you more control. Our Paroflection mechanism will generate earnings in our native PARO token, while our ParoRewards system will generate earnings in any BEP20 token you desire.”

One of the most innovative and alluring features is its approach to the sometimes overinflated price of NFTs in the current market. Parody Coin (PARO) will enable you to mint, trade, and use parodies of popular NFTs. This feature is potentially a real game-changer, as it could bring NFTs to the masses and make them a much more attainable asset in the crypto-world.

Another potentially awesome feature that Parody Coin (PARO) is bringing to the table is its unique airdrop factor. For every transaction initiated on the network, 2% tax will be applied. This will then be evenly redistributed across the currently active PARO wallets.

On top of all this exciting sounding and innovative new earning potential, the tech team at Parody (PARO) is currently working on their very own metaverse – you guessed it – the Paroverse!

This project, along with Litecoin (LTC) and Polkadot (DOT) are three of the hottest cryptos on the market right now. It could well be good advice to strike while the iron is hot.

