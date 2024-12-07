Are skills and AI on their way out for HR leaders in 2025?

Stacker compiled resources from the United Nations to illustrate how novel statistical models are helping shed light on human trafficking. - MADAREE TOHLALA/AFP // Getty Images

Can we expect proficiency in developing or using artificial intelligence to begin to slowdown in the field of human resources? The succinct answer is ‘no’, but the more nuanced response is perhaps ‘yes’. This latter response comes with the caveat that companies and HR leaders will need to adopt innovative strategies to address them.

Andy Bradshaw, CEO of SHL tells Digital Journal what we can expect in the business world on the AI front.

Skills: Enterprises Will Focus on Role Outcomes to See Skills Success

Bradshaw observes, on the subject of skills: “The principle of focusing on skills for the future is fantastic—it’s simple and straightforward. But the reality is that implementing these ideas isn’t always as easy as it sounds.”

To be effective, such skills need to be appropriately channelled. Here Bradshaw states: “Companies that aim to leverage skills effectively in 2025 will focus on mastering the requirements of specific functions or roles, gaining a deep understanding of the skills necessary for success.”

Such information needs to be captured and processed, says Bradshaw: “Once these insights are incorporated into their learning and development strategies, they can confidently address other critical organizational roles.”

AI: Culture of AI Will Become Priority

No digital technology can be successfully incorporated without reforming the workplace culture. Emphasizing the importance, Bradshaw says: “Companies will begin to foster a culture where people feel comfortable leveraging AI for efficiency and customer service improvements without seeing it as a threat. Some will embrace this more readily than others, but to succeed, organizations must balance small-scale experimentation with building a broader, AI-ready culture. AI will become dominant in the workforce, so it’s essential to start learning in a controlled environment now.”

Fall of the HR Tech Stack, Rise of the CHRO

How well does HR interact with the board and what matters most as we think about entering 2025? Bradshaw recommends: “I’m hearing more and more from senior HR leaders about the challenges of integrating the various layers of their HR technology stack. The struggle to get these systems working seamlessly together is a real issue.”

In terms of how artificial intelligence can assist, Bradshaw considers: “AI could help solve this by driving better data and insights, but it also requires HR to evolve. We need more HR tech specialists and analysts who can go beyond delivering raw data to provide actionable insights. It’s about understanding what the workforce looks like, identifying skill gaps, and aligning with the CEO’s vision. As a result, I think we’ll see the role of the CHRO elevated, with some even coming from business backgrounds, as HR becomes a key driver of business optimization and productivity.”

Interview Intelligence: Structured Digital Interviews Will Be Key to Talent Acquisition

Getting recruitment right is also essential. Bradshaw says:“We’re witnessing the emergence of digital interviewing as a pivotal solution in both talent acquisition and management. Every job, whether it’s a barista or a CEO, involves an interview process, yet most of these interviews are unstructured and often kept private, making them inefficient. The rise of virtual interviewing has made candidates more comfortable with online platforms, but it’s time to move toward a more structured approach that incorporates interview intelligence. By analyzing key metrics—like engagement and communication dynamics—we can enhance the experience for both candidates and organizations. Research indicates a strong demand for this transformation in structured digital interviews, which I believe will significantly improve hiring processes in the coming year.”