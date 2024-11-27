Architectural journey: Ana Terrados melding tradition with modernity

Photo courtesy of Ana Terrados

Nowadays sustainability and innovation are non-negotiable in the architectural landscape sector, almost leaving no room for tradition. The architectural and interior designer Ana Terrados reflects on her deep-rooted passion for design, heavily influenced by Spain’s rich architectural heritage and how she has been keeping up with new trends without sacrificing the beauty of traditional Spanish architecture.

From a young age, architecture captivated Ana. Her journey began early on at the primary school: Arquitecto Gaudí, where she was introduced to the world of Spain’s most celebrated architects. “Gaudí’s buildings felt alive—tall, twisting shapes with bright colors,” Ana reflects. The playful, organic forms of Gaudí’s work inspired a fascination that has persisted throughout her life. A pivotal school trip to Barcelona at age 11 solidified this passion, allowing her to experience Gaudí’s creations firsthand. “Seeing his architecture in real life was mind-blowing,” she recalls, describing the experience as stepping into a magical world. This moment marked a significant turning point, igniting a lifelong commitment to the field of architecture.

Upon completing her education, Ana joined HOF Arquitectura, a firm specializing in architecture and urban planning. This opportunity allowed her to immerse herself in hands-on projects that spanned various areas, providing a comprehensive understanding of the field. One notable project was the partial renovation of a residential building with 28 apartments on Calle Donoso Cortes 21 in Madrid. In this role, she focused on enhancing shared spaces and apartment layouts, ensuring that the design promoted community interaction and functional living.

Another significant endeavor was the challenging renovation of a single-family home on Calle Sirrach 1, which aimed to achieve Passivhaus EnerPHit certification. “This experience taught me invaluable lessons about energy efficiency and sustainable construction practices,” Ana explains. The project pushed her to prioritize eco-friendly design, employing strategies like high-performance thermal insulation and a mechanical ventilation system with heat recovery. These measures not only met stringent energy standards but also significantly improved indoor comfort and air quality, highlighting a commitment to environmentally responsible design.

Throughout these projects, community engagement played a vital role. “Residents appreciated the architectural quality and sustainability efforts,” Ana notes, emphasizing the importance of collaboration in the design process. Community meetings were held to share plans and gather feedback, fostering a sense of involvement among residents. The design elements—such as green spaces and improved communal areas—were particularly well-received, creating new opportunities for social interaction and enhancing community pride. “It was rewarding to see how architecture can positively impact people’s lives and contribute to a vibrant community,” she reflects.

Now working in Allula Design Group in the U.S Ana’s background continues to shape her approach. She emphasizes the importance of balancing tradition with modernity, creating designs that feel rooted in their context while remaining functional and innovative. “My experience in Spain taught me how to blend different architectural influences,” she asserts, highlighting a commitment to aesthetics, functionality, and sustainability. This fusion allows her to create spaces that resonate with their users, enhancing their connection to the environment.

Her time at HOF Arquitectura reinforced the critical interplay between beauty and practicality. “A beautiful design is only successful if it meets the practical needs of its users,” she asserts, showcasing a philosophy that resonates throughout her work. This understanding of the balance between form and function is a cornerstone of her design ethos, driving her to create environments that are not only visually appealing but also conducive to daily life.

Looking toward the future, Ana remains committed to blending tradition and innovation. “Sustainability will continue to be a core focus,” she emphasizes, alongside a growing interest in biophilic design, which seeks to connect indoor environments with nature. This trend aligns with her belief that architecture should foster a sense of well-being and harmony with the natural world.

For emerging architects, her advice is clear: explore diverse cultures and remain curious. “Traveling opens your eyes to new ideas and approaches,” she encourages, stressing the importance of embracing international influences while maintaining a personal design identity. This blend of influences can lead to unique designs that resonate deeply with the communities they serve.

In a world increasingly focused on sustainability and community, Ana Terrados’ journey—from the vibrant streets of Madrid to the innovative landscapes of Miami.—reflects a dedication to creating spaces that are not only beautiful but also meaningful and functional. Her work exemplifies a new trend in architecture where beauty or innovation alone do not meet the requirements, showing that marrying tradition with modern design is what can enrich the human experience.