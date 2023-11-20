AR glasses maker Rokid becomes unicorn with $112M Series C

Photo courtesy of Rokid

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

The augmented reality glasses market is heating up amid soaring demand for more immersive digital experiences. AR startup Rokid solidified its status as one of the leaders in this space by raising $112 million in a recent Series C round.

The $112 million Series C round included a strategic investment from Hong Kong-based gaming company NetDragon. Their industry expertise and global distribution capabilities will aid Rokid’s expansion into new metaverse applications.

The new financing values the company at over $1 billion, cementing its position as a metaverse unicorn. Rokid aims to make sleek and affordable AR glasses that offer immersive 3D experiences far beyond today’s bulky virtual reality headsets.

As a pioneer in making AR glasses accessible worldwide, Rokid’s latest unicorn status demonstrates the massive upside investors see in next-generation immersive technologies. Rokid’s continued growth could turn its affordably priced devices into a portal bringing the metaverse to everyone.