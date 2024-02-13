Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Apple’s iMessage, Microsoft’s Bing escape EU rules

AFP

Published

The European Commission decided not to hit Apple's iMessage with stricter rules
The European Commission decided not to hit Apple's iMessage with stricter rules - Copyright AFP Ludovic MARIN
The European Commission decided not to hit Apple's iMessage with stricter rules - Copyright AFP Ludovic MARIN

Apple’s iMessage and Microsoft’s Bing search engine got a reprieve from tougher EU rules curbing how tech titans do business, the European Commission said on Tuesday. 

From next month, the world’s biggest digital firms, identified as “gatekeepers” by the EU, must comply with strict do’s and don’ts under a landmark law.

The commission announced in September that 22 “core” services provided by the designated gatekeepers — Google’s Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, TikTok parent ByteDance, Facebook owner Meta and Microsoft — met the thresholds for mandatory compliance.

The European Commission at the same time launched probes to consider whether Apple’s messaging service iMessage, Microsoft’s Bing, and Microsoft’s browser Edge and advertising service should also be included.

“Yesterday (Monday), the Commission has adopted decisions closing four market investigations… finding that Apple and Microsoft should not be designated as gatekeepers” for the four services, the EU’s executive arm said in a statement.

The commission in September also said it would investigate Apple’s iPad system. That probe is to be completed within 12 months from the announcement.

Apple and Microsoft hailed this week’s decision.

“We thank the Commission for agreeing with us that iMessage should not be designated under the DMA (Digital Markets Act),” an Apple spokesperson said in a statement.

“Consumers today have access to a wide variety of messaging apps, and often use many at once, which reflects how easy it is to switch between them.”

A Microsoft spokesperson said: “We welcome the Commission’s decision to exempt Bing, Edge, and Microsoft Advertising, which operate as challengers in the market. 

“We will continue to engage with the Commission and industry at large to ensure Microsoft’s other designated platforms comply fully with the DMA.”

The DMA seeks to encourage competition in the digital world. For example, the law demands interoperability between apps, meaning users should in theory be able to message each other from different platforms.

The EU has built a powerful legal arsenal to take on the internet giants, including the DMA and its sister milestone law, the Digital Services Act (DSA).

The DSA demands the most popular social networks and websites police content online more aggressively and protect consumers while they shop.

In this article:apple, Eu, Microsoft, Tech
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

‘Better than a real man’: young Chinese women turn to AI boyfriends

Her "boyfriend" is a chatbot on an app called "Glow", an artificial intelligence platform created by Shanghai start-up MiniMax.

21 hours ago
Nearby roads were closed and a large police presence surrounded the company building Nearby roads were closed and a large police presence surrounded the company building

Business

Gunman kills three at Greek shipping company

Nearby roads were closed and a large police presence surrounded the company building - Copyright AFP Angelos TZORTZINISA former employee of a Greek shipping...

24 hours ago
Former US president and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump is a longstanding critic of NATO Former US president and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump is a longstanding critic of NATO

World

Trump defiant after backlash over NATO remarks

Former US president Donald Trump defended his record on NATO Monday, saying he had made it "strong."

16 hours ago
Ransomware allegedly sold by a Venezuelan-French doctor would encrypt information on the computers that had been hacked, then the attackers would demand money to decrypt it Ransomware allegedly sold by a Venezuelan-French doctor would encrypt information on the computers that had been hacked, then the attackers would demand money to decrypt it

Tech & Science

Global data breaches decline but the extent of issue remain staggering

Despite this improvement, 300 million users worldwide still experienced breaches.

18 hours ago