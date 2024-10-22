Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Apple CEO visits China for second time this year as sales slump

AFP

Published

Apple CEO Tim Cook was in China on Tuesday for the second time this year, his social media showed
Apple CEO Tim Cook was in China on Tuesday for the second time this year, his social media showed - Copyright AFP/File Nic COURY
Apple CEO Tim Cook was in China on Tuesday for the second time this year, his social media showed - Copyright AFP/File Nic COURY

Apple CEO Tim Cook was in China for the second time this year, he said on social media Tuesday, as the US technology giant seeks to shore up slumping sales in a crucial overseas market.

The iPhone maker remains popular among Chinese consumers but has ceded ground to domestic rivals in recent years as the Asian nation faces slowing economic growth and sluggish consumption.

Cook said Tuesday on his official account on social media platform Weibo that he had met with Chinese university students using Apple products to boost sustainable farming practices.

And in another video uploaded to his official page late Monday, Cook accompanied fashion photographer Chen Man on a walk through a historic quarter of the Chinese capital.

“It’s great to be back in Beijing,” Cook wrote.

Apple reported a $21.4 billion profit in the three months ending in June, on $85.8 billion in revenue over the period. The revenue was a five percent jump from a year ago.

But the iPhone maker’s sales in China have come under pressure from homegrown competitors like Huawei in recent years.

The company was only the sixth-biggest smartphone vendor in China in the second quarter, down from the third biggest in the equivalent period last year, according to data by Canalys, a market analysis firm.

Cook last visited China in March, when he opened a new Apple store in Shanghai and attended a forum in Beijing alongside other top executives.

In this article:apple, China, Computers, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Life

6 steps to maintain a pest-free home

Pests can be a nuisance when they invade homes

14 hours ago
The ruptured dam unleashed a deluge of thick, red toxic mud The ruptured dam unleashed a deluge of thick, red toxic mud

Business

London trial probes 2015 Brazil mine disaster

The ruptured dam unleashed a deluge of thick, red toxic mud - Copyright AFP ADEK BERRYLucie LEQUIERA trial to determine whether Australian mining giant...

16 hours ago
King Charles and Queen Camilla cap a six-day visit to Australia with a community barbecue and a military jamboree aside Sydney's iconic Opera House Tuesday King Charles and Queen Camilla cap a six-day visit to Australia with a community barbecue and a military jamboree aside Sydney's iconic Opera House Tuesday

World

King Charles caps Australia trip with Opera House bash

King Charles and Queen Camilla cap a six-day visit to Australia with a community barbecue and a military jamboree aside Sydney's iconic Opera House...

18 hours ago
Bitcoin this week reached above $44,000 for the first time since April last year Bitcoin this week reached above $44,000 for the first time since April last year

Business

Q&A: 5 critical questions for crypto’s future in 2025

The availability of regulated instruments that can be used for hedging, leverage trading, and yield generation opens the door.

3 hours ago