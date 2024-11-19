Ancient Gaming: the revolutionary recruitment process that lets candidates set their own salary

Photo courtesy of Marvin Meyer on Unsplash

In a world where the traditional 9-to-5 work model has evolved, few companies are as forward-thinking as Ancient Gaming. Known for its boundary-pushing platforms like CSGO Roll, Ancient Gaming is now taking an unprecedented step in recruitment, offering candidates the ability to set their own salary. This bold move represents more than just an innovative hiring tactic—it’s a shift toward empowering professionals to define their worth, a trend that is fast gaining momentum in industries worldwide.

Empowering leadership through autonomy

At the heart of Ancient Gaming’s new recruitment strategy is a vision that prioritizes autonomy, self-confidence, and leadership. “Our vision with the ‘set your own salary’ approach is to bring genuine autonomy and self-confidence into the role from day one,” says a representative from Ancient Gaming. “This isn’t just about a job—it’s a chance to truly lead within a forward-thinking company. We want a leader who values their worth, and we believe this freedom empowers them to step into the role with confidence.”

This concept isn’t simply about offering candidates the flexibility to negotiate their pay—it’s about instilling a sense of ownership and leadership from the very beginning. In an industry where talent is constantly evolving and highly competitive, Ancient Gaming’s approach flips the conventional hiring process on its head, focusing on individuals who understand their value and can lead with autonomy.

The decision to allow candidates to set their salary was inspired by a belief that “real leadership is self-driven,” according to Ancient Gaming. Rather than adhering to traditional pay structures that may not align with an individual’s personal worth, the company believes that this approach empowers leaders to “step into the role with confidence,” marking a new era in recruitment.

Shaping the future of gaming

As part of the hiring process, Ancient Gaming is seeking individuals who will not only fit into the company’s current culture but also help to shape its future. “We see this leader as someone who will amplify our culture and guide our innovation forward,” says the team at Ancient Gaming. The company is looking for candidates who can help push the boundaries of gaming by focusing on areas such as immersive gaming experiences, community engagement, and technological advancements.

“We’re about finding people who challenge norms and aren’t afraid to take us in bold new directions,” they add. This role, while rooted in a respect for gaming culture, is ultimately about evolving it.

The search is on for a candidate who can bring fresh ideas and energy to Ancient Gaming’s established brand, offering them an opportunity to not only influence the company’s direction but to become a key decision-maker in shaping the future of the gaming world.

A nontraditional role for a new generation of leaders

The role being offered at Ancient Gaming isn’t your typical leadership position. The company is specifically targeting professionals under 30 who are passionate, creative, and ready to break new ground. This is not a position where the candidate will simply “fit in” but rather one where they are expected to take ownership of their work and contribute meaningfully to the company’s future. “We’re looking for passion, creative thinking, and the ability to lead with a sense of ownership,” says Ancient Gaming. This is a role that demands independent thinking and the ability to inspire others.

With a focus on curiosity and drive, candidates must possess a deep understanding of both gaming culture and business strategy. It’s a delicate balance, but one that can create the foundation for long-term success within Ancient Gaming.

Gamified hiring process: a new frontier in recruitment

In true Ancient Gaming style, the hiring process itself reflects the company’s ethos of creativity and innovation. Instead of a typical job interview, candidates are faced with a gamified recruitment process, complete with hidden clues and challenges across platforms. The goal is not just to review resumes but to witness how potential candidates approach problem-solving and strategy—skills essential for success in this role.

“We wanted to make this process an experience, not just a standard application,” the company explains. “Candidates will tackle challenges that require them to think like a gamer or dive into Ancient Gaming’s values. It’s part puzzle, part creativity, and all about demonstrating how they approach challenges.”

For candidates who thrive in an environment where their creativity and problem-solving abilities are tested, this process offers a thrilling opportunity to prove their worth and potentially land a career-changing position.

A role built on trust and support

Despite the substantial autonomy the role offers, Ancient Gaming recognizes the importance of support. The company has set up a robust mentorship program, including access to resources and regular check-ins with the executive team. “While we’re big on autonomy, we also believe in clear goals and open communication,” says Ancient Gaming. This ensures that new leaders are never isolated but are supported as they guide the company toward its next phase of growth.

This innovative approach to leadership recruitment marks a significant shift in the gaming industry’s hiring practices. By empowering candidates to determine their worth and offering them the autonomy to lead, Ancient Gaming is paving the way for a new generation of dynamic leaders.

The Future of Gaming Starts Here

For the right candidate, this is more than a job offer—it’s an invitation to make a real impact. By allowing candidates to define their salary and shape their own career path, Ancient Gaming is demonstrating its commitment to empowering leaders who can drive the company forward. For those who are ready to seize the opportunity, the future of gaming is waiting—and it’s theirs to shape.