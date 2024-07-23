Connect with us

Anastasia Ryabinina: Combining innovation in HR with global vision

Photo courtesy of Anastasia Ryabinina

Anastasia Ryabinina is an accomplished human resources (HR) professional known for her effective approach to talent management and development in the global marketplace. She blends her proven track record and operational expertise to improve the HR practices of countless different organizations, from startups to established leaders. 

Born in Yekaterinburg, Russia, Anastasia was naturally curious about the world around her. Her family had several professionals in the medical industry, which gave her an early appreciation for science and human behavior. This focus on psychology laid the foundation for her future career and success. 

Years later, Anastasia’s academic success took her to New York, where she earned her Bachelor of Science in Public Relations with a minor in Fashion Studies at St. John’s University. After this, she graduated with a Master’s in Human Resource Management and Development at New York University. Through these programs, she was able to sharpen her skills while expanding her perspective on effective HR management.

Throughout her career, Anastasia has held various roles that required her to lead and innovate. Early on, she worked as an intern at Giovannio by F&M Hat Company and later saw herself working in HR and Operations at an IT services company. In every role she held, she pursued continual growth. 

The core of Anastasia’s work is characterized by the use of technology in HR processes. At her firm, Dialogue HR LLC, she brought in AI-enhanced training programs and analytics to address skill gaps in STEM fields. In every strategy she uses, she tailors them to meet the unique needs of each organization. Her primary focuses are on sustainable growth, employee retention, and of course, professional development. 

Now, Anastasia has over six years of global experience and has made valuable contributions to various industries, from legal practices to IT services. She has worked on a variety of international projects that have helped her grow professionally while expanding her knowledge of diverse workplace cultures. In the future, Anastasia hopes to continue using technology to improve HR practices across the globe. By creating strategies that fit the cultural needs of different regions, she can use her skills to help others while remaining inclusive. 

One of Anastasia’s biggest inspirations is Patty McCord, the author of the Netflix Culture Deck, who used her innovative ideas to transform Netflix and similar organizations. She hopes to emulate McCord in her work, emphasizing the importance of cultural fit and strategic decision-making in everything she does. 

Anastasia Ryabinina has had a long and exciting journey in HR. She is proven able to deliver excellent results through innovative methods while also supporting the professional and personal growth of employees. As she continues to expand her reach, she is an experienced and respected HR professional, and her skills are certain to contribute to positive developments in workplace practices and multicultural teams around the world. Her story is an example of how strategic direction can create impactful change across the globe. 

In this article:HR, Innovation
Jon Stojan is a professional writer based in Wisconsin. He guides editorial teams consisting of writers across the US to help them become more skilled and diverse writers. In his free time he enjoys spending time with his wife and children.

