An increasing threat of UPS strike as negotiations break down

United Parcel Services (UPS) workers walk a 'practice picket line' on July 7, 2023, in the Queens borough of New York City, ahead of a possible UPS strike - Copyright AFP Greg Baker

A strike by roughly 340,000 U.S. workers at the world’s biggest package delivery firm could be the costliest in over a century.

It has been about a week since contract negotiations broke down between UPS and the union representing 340,000 of its workers, and if no agreement is reached by the end of the month, workers say they will go out on strike.

On Friday, United Parcel Service (UPS) said it will begin training non-union delivery drivers in the coming weeks as the threat of a strike looms closer, according to The Hill.

In a statement on Friday, UPS said many of their employees will “participate in training that would help them safely serve our customers if there is a labor disruption.”

The shipping company also said this arrangement would only be temporary. “These activities also will not take away from our ongoing efforts to finalize a new contract that increases our employees’ already industry-leading wages and benefits,” the statement continued.

An estimate from Michigan-based Anderson Economic Group (AEG) on Thursday said the threatened strike by UPS workers could be “one of the costliest in at least a century,” topping $7 billion for a 10-day work stoppage, Reuters is reporting.

A 15-day UPS strike in 1997 disrupted the supply of goods, cost the world’s biggest parcel delivery firm $850 million, and sent some customers to rivals like FedEx.

Shipping experts are warning that a strike could delay millions of daily deliveries, including Amazon.com orders, electronic components, and lifesaving prescription drugs. And it goes without saying that a strike would also snarl supply chains and send shipping costs higher.

Teamster-represented UPS workers voted for a strike authorization last month and union chief Sean O’Brien previously said that a strike was imminent. On Friday, O’Brien joined union workers in a picketing dry-run in Brooklyn, New York.

“UPS is making clear it doesn’t view its workforce as a priority. Corporate executives are quick to brag about industry-leading service and even more quickly forget the Teamster members who perform that service,” the Teamsters said Friday. “UPS should stop wasting time and money on training strikebreakers and get back to the negotiating table with a real economic offer.”