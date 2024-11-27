Amy Pechacek empowers teams to thrive with authentic leadership

Photo courtesy of Amy Pechacek

Amy Pechacek, founder and president of Alpstra Training Solutions, has long been passionate about teaching others. At the start of her career, she was a teacher, where she discovered her talent for guiding her students and helping them grow and achieve success in their academic careers. The next natural but surprising step in her career was transitioning to corporate training.

Entering the corporate world

“I specialized in sales and leadership development, eventually managing the training and development programs for both employees and customers at a software company,” Pechacek explains.

Pechacek returned to her roots in the educational world when she took a job at McGraw-Hill Education in their higher education division. In her position, she worked with the sales and implementation teams. Eventually, she returned to corporate training, overseeing multiple teams in different divisions. Pechacek’s experience and skills were soon in demand.

“It was during this time that I was frequently invited to speak at events, sparking the realization that my work extended far beyond my role. That’s when I decided to take a leap and launch Alpstra Training Solutions, allowing me to focus full-time on training, development, and keynote speaking,” Pechacek explains.

Lessons from a successful career

Throughout her career, Pechacek has been committed to personal growth, developing leadership skills, and creating innovative strategies. One example of her achievements in leadership is when she took on a managerial role for a team that was in last place. In half a year, they were in first place.

“That experience underscored the power of a unified, high-performing team,” Pechacek says.

Her continuing successes led to her being asked by multiple companies in various industries to create programs and initiatives tailored to their needs.

“Each of these experiences has strengthened my ability to deliver meaningful, transformative results and reinforced my dedication to helping others achieve success,” Pechacek adds.

She brings to her training at Alpstra the knowledge she’s gleaned from these experiences and the skills she honed throughout her career.

Focusing on how to serve others

Pechacek inspires those in her training to “lead with heart and purpose.” Under her guidance, leaders learn to develop work environments where their team feels “valued and motivated.”

“My goal is to guide leaders and teams toward authentic leadership—where they lead with integrity, empathy, and a deep understanding of themselves and others,” Pechacek says.

A key to her training is her belief that personal growth and professional success go hand in hand. Her clients unlock their full potential by focusing on their well-being and learning to live intentional lives. Cultivating these elements into how they lead their teams results in success across the board. Balance, resilience, and authenticity are vital themes in Pechacek’s training. Only through embracing these qualities as a leader and a team can lasting success be achieved.

“Ultimately, my vision is to create a ripple effect where people find fulfillment in both their careers and personal lives, recognizing that meaningful impact always begins within,” Pechacek concludes.