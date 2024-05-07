Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Amazon says will invest $9 billion in Singapore

Amazon said it would invest US$9 billion in Singapore over the next four years to expand its cloud computing capabilities in the city.
AFP

Published

Amazon is ramping up the use of drones and robotics to more efficiently deliver online orders
Amazon is ramping up the use of drones and robotics to more efficiently deliver online orders — © AFP Patrick T. Fallon
Amazon is ramping up the use of drones and robotics to more efficiently deliver online orders — © AFP Patrick T. Fallon

Amazon said Tuesday it would invest US$9 billion in Singapore over the next four years to expand its cloud computing capabilities in the city.

The announcement comes after fellow tech titan Microsoft unveiled billions of dollars of investment in the same sectors in Southeast Asia last week as firms look to take advantage of growing demand in the region.

Amazon said the figure doubles its investment in the city-state and will help it meet growing demand for cloud services and adopt artificial intelligence.

“AWS (Amazon Web Services) is doubling down on its cloud infrastructure investments in Singapore from 2024 to 2028 to support customer demand, and help reinforce Singapore’s status as an attractive regional innovation launchpad…,” Priscilla Chong, Country Manager of Singapore for AWS, said.

Amazon said its investment will support some 12,000 jobs in Singaporean businesses each year.

It is also partnering with the Singapore government to help local businesses accelerate the adoption of AI.

The e-commerce titan last week said profit in the first three months of 2024 tripled as its cloud, ads, and retail businesses thrived.

The company founded by Jeff Bezos is also testing an AI chatbot named Rufus that provides shopping tips to US mobile app customers.

Meanwhile, generative AI features for sellers help them create product listings.

The company also plans to invest billions of dollars in AWS datacenters in Mexico, Saudi Arabia and the United States in coming years, according to the earnings release last week.

Tech giants such as Amazon and Microsoft have been investing more in Southeast Asia recently.

Microsoft pledged US$2.2 billion in artificial intelligence and cloud computing investment in Malaysia on Thursday.

That announcement came after tech chief Satya Nadella unveiled a US$1.7 bn investment in Indonesia, as well as Thailand’s first data centre region.

The tiny but wealthy and infrastructure-rich Singapore has become a business and technology centre in Southeast Asia, further solidifying its status after the pandemic.  

In this article:Amazon, Business, Singapore, Technology
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Mainland Chinese markets rose as they returned from a break, helped by hopes for government support for the property sector and economy Mainland Chinese markets rose as they returned from a break, helped by hopes for government support for the property sector and economy

Business

Asian markets build on rally as US jobs data boost rate cut hopes

Mainland Chinese markets rose as they returned from a break, helped by hopes for government support for the property sector and economy - Copyright...

15 hours ago
A Boeing Starliner capsule atop an Atlas V rocket sits on the launch pad at Cape Canaveral, Florida, May 4, 2024 A Boeing Starliner capsule atop an Atlas V rocket sits on the launch pad at Cape Canaveral, Florida, May 4, 2024

World

Boeing’s Starliner set for first crewed mission to ISS

A Boeing Starliner capsule atop an Atlas V rocket sits on the launch pad at Cape Canaveral, Florida, May 4, 2024 - Copyright AFP...

15 hours ago
Putin has upped his nuclear rhetoric Putin has upped his nuclear rhetoric

World

Putin orders nuclear drills with troops near Ukraine

Putin has upped his nuclear rhetoric - Copyright AFP -President Vladimir Putin on Monday ordered new nuclear weapons drills in the face of Western...

21 hours ago
Displaced Palestinians in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip packed their belongings and prepared to move after an evacuation order from the Israeli military Displaced Palestinians in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip packed their belongings and prepared to move after an evacuation order from the Israeli military

World

‘Where can we go?’ say Rafah residents as Israel demands evacuation

Displaced Palestinians in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip packed their belongings and prepared to move after an evacuation order from the Israeli military...

20 hours ago