Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Amazon lays off additional 9,000 employees, including AWS and Twitch

Amazon is laying off 9,000 corporate and tech workers by the end of April, adding to the 18,000 already cut up through January.
Avatar photo

Published

Amazon Fresh truck on Capitol Hill Source - SounderBruce, CC SA 2.0.
Amazon Fresh truck on Capitol Hill Source - SounderBruce, CC SA 2.0.

Amazon is laying off 9,000 corporate and tech workers by the end of April, adding to the 18,000 already cut up through January.

According to a memo to employees on Monday, CEO Andy Jassy said the employees affected by the cut include those in roles in AWS, Twitch, advertising, and human resources.

The New York Times is reporting the latest round of layoffs involves about 3 percent of Amazon’s corporate workforce in some of the company’s most profitable divisions, including Amazon’s cloud computing business and advertising operations.

Most of Amazon’s roughly 1.5 million employees are hourly workers who power its warehouse operations.

In the memo, Mr. Jassy wrote that the annual planning session that the company’s leaders wrapped up last week had focused on streamlining costs and head count.

“The overriding tenet of our annual planning this year was to be leaner while doing so in a way that enables us to still invest robustly in the key long-term customer experiences that we believe can meaningfully improve customers’ lives and Amazon as a whole,” he wrote.

Like other Big Tech companies, Amazon’s workforce ballooned during the pandemic, reaching a peak of 1.6 million employees in 2021, according to NPR.org.

The rapid hiring “made sense given what was happening in our businesses and the economy as a whole,” said Jassy on Monday. “However, given the uncertain economy in which we reside, and the uncertainty that exists in the near future, we have chosen to be more streamlined in our costs and headcount.”

According to the memo, the impacted teams still haven’t made their final decisions on which employees to cut. The company’s goal is to make these decisions by mid to late April and notify employees from there. Affected employees will receive severance pay, transitional health insurance, and external job placement support.”

Jassy said the company aims to make final decisions on impacted roles by “mid to late April.”

In this article:Additional 9000 employees, Amazon layoffs, AWS and Twitch, streamlining costs and head count, tech companies
Avatar photo
Written By

Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

You may also like:

Swedish teens can drive from the age of 15 without a driver's licence if the vehicle has been modified to drive no faster than 30 kilometres per hour Swedish teens can drive from the age of 15 without a driver's licence if the vehicle has been modified to drive no faster than 30 kilometres per hour

World

Sweden’s teens drive Porsches and BMWs, no licence needed

Swedish teens can drive from the age of 15 without a driver's licence if the vehicle has been modified to drive no faster than...

21 hours ago
Credit Suisse was taken over by UBS in a deal orchestrated by the Swiss government Credit Suisse was taken over by UBS in a deal orchestrated by the Swiss government

Business

Op-Ed: Credit Suisse bailed out, taken over by UBS, but it’s a warning for the world

What is the difference between the finance sector and QAnon?

24 hours ago
In an era of high inflation, a growing number of consumers are turning to 'cash stuffing,' a popular trend on TikTok In an era of high inflation, a growing number of consumers are turning to 'cash stuffing,' a popular trend on TikTok

Business

Spurred by TikTok, some Americans return to cash to curb spending

In an era of high inflation, a growing number of consumers are turning to 'cash stuffing,' a popular trend on TikTok - Copyright AFP...

20 hours ago
UBS chairman Colm Kelleher UBS chairman Colm Kelleher

Business

UBS takeover of Credit Suisse: the main points

UBS chairman Colm Kelleher - Copyright AFP Fabrice COFFRININathalie OLOF-ORSThe takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS will create a banking giant unprecedented in the...

21 hours ago