Alberta’s innovation ecosystem: Insights from Naheed Nenshi, leader of the Alberta NDP

Speaking at the Innovation Week YYC Launch Party, Naheed Nenshi shared his vision for how Alberta can harness its innovation potential
Published

Photo by Sarah Coleman
“Keep your eyes on Alberta, because this is where the prize is.”

Speaking at the Innovation Week YYC Launch Party, Naheed Nenshi, leader of the Alberta NDP and former mayor of Calgary, shared his vision for how Alberta can harness its innovation potential. In a discussion with Digital Journal, Nenshi explored his perspectives on the evolution of the province’s innovation ecosystem, the challenges it faces, and the opportunities that lie ahead.

A proud moment for Alberta’s innovation ecosystem

Reflecting on his tenure as Calgary’s mayor, Nenshi expressed excitement about the progress he’s witnessed. 

“I was blown away by the people at the launch party here… all that work we did for so many years to see it coming to fruition now,” he said. For Nenshi, Calgary is at an “inflection point,” poised to accelerate its growth in innovation.

The importance of collaboration between municipal, provincial, and federal governments was central to his message. 

“The municipal government did a lot, but we couldn’t do everything we wanted to do without willing partners in the province and in the federal government,” he explained.

From cutting red tape to building ecosystems

Nenshi emphasized the need for government to play an active role in nurturing innovation. While reducing red tape can remove barriers, he noted that proactive steps are often needed to unlock growth. 

For example, Nenshi highlighted how a single change in provincial tax credits helped Calgary attract HBO’s The Last of Us, the largest film production in Canadian history, and grow its media industry. 

“In one fell swoop, with the stroke of a pen, that cost the taxpayer essentially nothing, we managed to create massive growth,” he said.

For the innovation economy, identifying and removing similar friction points will be critical.

Nenshi argued that Alberta and Canada face similar challenges when it comes to unlocking innovation. These include improving financing options, maximizing talent potential, and shifting perceptions of technology as an enabler across industries.

Curious about Nenshi’s full vision for addressing these shared challenges and how Alberta can lead on the national stage? Watch the full interview below to learn more.

Click below to watch the video and explore Alberta’s innovation journey.

