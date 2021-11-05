Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Airbnb profit soars on Pandemic-era lifestyles

Published

Airbnb profit soars on Pandemic-era lifestyles
Users spent nearly $12 billion on overnight stays and associated "experiences" through Airbnb in the last quarter - Copyright AFP/File Robyn Beck
Users spent nearly $12 billion on overnight stays and associated "experiences" through Airbnb in the last quarter - Copyright AFP/File Robyn Beck

Airbnb on Thursday reported record-high profit in the recently ended quarter as bookings surpassed pre-pandemic numbers, with remote work trends boosting the home-sharing platform.

Users spent nearly $12 billion on overnight stays and associated “experiences” through Airbnb, up significantly from the same period a year ago as well as from the same quarter in 2019 before the pandemic stalled the travel industry.

“Something bigger than a travel rebound is happening,” Airbnb said in a letter to shareholders.

“The world is undergoing a revolution in how we live and work.”

Remote work has freed people to work anywhere, including Airbnb lodgings at desirable destinations, according to the San Francisco-based company.

“This newfound flexibility is bringing about a revolution in how we travel,” Airbnb said in the letter.

“Millions of people can now take more frequent trips, take longer trips, travel to more locations, and even live anywhere on Airbnb.”

Airbnb reported a record-high quarterly profit of $834 million on unprecedented revenue of $2.2 billion.

Airbnb said user trends included people booking lodging closer to home and opting for more rural locations over typically popular cities.

Long-term stays have also become more popular, with bookings for 28 consecutive nights or more a fast growing category, according to Airbnb.

“Long-term stays represent a broad set of use cases including extended leisure travel, relocation, temporary housing, student housing, and many others,” the company said in the letter.

Airbnb also reported seeing strong growth in the number of people interested in offering their homes on the platform.

In this article:Airbnb rentals, Travel
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Op-Ed: What kind of psychopathic society needs to carry guns at all times? SCOTUS is playing with fire on a new constitutional challenge

The whole idea of the Second Amendment was clearly to be a lot better organized than the current slopfest.

18 hours ago

World

Damaged Amazon rainforest teetering on the brink

Splashed across South America in an exuberant blob of deep green, the Amazon basin is one of the world's great wildernesses.

19 hours ago

Life

Op-Ed: Youngkin’s Virginia win seen as a roadmap for 2022 midterm elections

Republican Glenn Youngkin's victory in Virginia's election could serve as a "grim warning" to Democrats ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

11 hours ago
US says China expanding nuclear arsenal faster than anticipated US says China expanding nuclear arsenal faster than anticipated

World

US says China expanding nuclear arsenal faster than anticipated

A 094A Jin-class nuclear submarine Long March 10 of the Chinese navy - Copyright POOL/AFP Mark SchiefelbeinPaul HANDLEYChina is expanding its nuclear arsenal much...

22 hours ago