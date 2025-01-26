AI vs human talent: What data says about job risks

Is AI a force for good, neutral or something that will inevitably harm humankind? Image by Tim Sandle

The Future of Jobs Global Report 2025 reveals a startling reality: 41 percent of companies plan workforce reductions as artificial intelligence expands, sparking widespread unease among employees worldwide.

With almost half of knowledge workers also expressing concern over job displacement due to AI, it raises the question: which professions feel the most vulnerable and which AI alternatives are we most readily encouraging?

The firm AIPRM has analysed global search data to reveal the shifting perceptions around AI’s role in the workforce.

Search Insights: Top Questions About Jobs at Risk from AI

Programmers and Software Developers

“Will AI replace programmers?” is the most heavily searched AI replacement question, amassing 5,100 monthly enquiries. “AI programmer” has also racked up an average of 2,800 monthly searches as people scramble for quicker, cheaper alternatives to hiring the real thing.

One report identified that employment in the programming industry is set to experience a 10 percent decline in the states by 2033; the only negative predicted trend amongst the most searched roles.

“Will AI replace software developers” takes second place, seeing 2,500 monthly enquiries. Interestingly, “AI software developer” amasses around 6,200 global monthly searches. However, a predicted 26 percent increase in employment 2023-2033 provides some security, as despite AI’s ability to execute the more technical elements, the overseeing and human input is crucial, with imagination, inventive problem-solving, and analytical thinking being essential components.

Accountants and Lawyers

Accountants ranked as the 3rd most popular enquiry, with “Will AI replace accountants?” garnering 1,500 monthly searches. People are keen to seek an alternative, with “AI accountant” seeing over 700 monthly enquiries.

While over half (51 percent) of accounting professionals think that ChatGPT and generative AI have a place in tax, accounting, and audit tasks, at this stage, the need for judgement and emotional intelligence when handling clients is irreplaceable, hence a 6 percent growth in employment predicted between 2022-2032.

“Will AI replace Lawyers?” racks up over 1,300 global searches each month, and shockingly “AI lawyer” sees over eight times the volume across the same period (11,000). According to Goldman Sachs, AI has the potential to automate 44 percent of tasks within the legal profession, far surpassing the 25 percent average across industries.

Data Analysts and Data Scientists

Those in data analyst roles are also affected, with 1,000 monthly enquiries for “Will AI replace data analysts?” People are also seeking alternatives, with 1,200 enquiries for “AI data analysts” monthly.

However, employment within this sector is expected to rise 23 percent between 2021 and 2031, as although AI can identify patterns and crunch numbers, understanding reasoning, intuition, and problem-solving skills is something AI is currently unable to match.

Doctors and Radiologists

Medical professionals, including doctors and radiologists, are concerned about AI’s impact. Monthly searches for “Will AI replace doctors” reach around 900, while interest in “AI doctor” sees an impressive 16,000 monthly searches as people seek quicker and more accessible alternatives.

Despite this, doctor employment is on track for a 4 percent growth from 2023 to 2033, indicating steady demand for human expertise in patient care, diagnosis, and empathy, qualities AI cannot fully replicate.

Engineers and Architects

Engineers also feel the pressure of AI advancements, with around 700 monthly searches for “Will AI replace engineers” and 7,000 for “AI engineer.” However, employment in the field is expected to grow by 11 percent by 2033.

While AI can assist with optimisation and design, it cannot replicate the creativity, problem-solving, and critical thinking that engineers bring to their work.