AI recruitment landscape: Skills and experience are a must

A National University study explores the essential factors in landing a job working with or on developing artificial intelligence. National University offers academic degree programs at campuses throughout California, U.S.

The body conducted an analysis of full-time job listings on Indeed.com across the U.S., focusing on positions featuring the keyword ‘AI.’ The study reveals insights into experience-level requirements, preferred education, and remote work opportunities.

The field is diverse. AI job openings are not focused only on technical positions but cover a wide spectrum, from content creation to developers. Interestingly, an in-depth word analysis of 30 job offers showed that skills in management and communication are key for most of those positions.

Given the competitive nature of the AI job market and the crucial role of advanced degrees and relevant experience for aspiring candidates, those seeking to enter more cutting edge technology may be interested to learn about the specific requirements needed to secure a position in this field.

A noteworthy finding was that more than 75 percent of AI job openings give preference to candidates with a Master’s degree. Furthermore, so-termed mid-level experience professionals are the most sought after, with close to half the job postings, followed by senior level and then by entry level.

This parallels other studies that show that the skills demanded by employers in occupations more exposed to AI are changing at a 25 percent higher rate than in less exposed occupations.

Moreover, 69 percent of CEOs expect AI will require new skills from their workforce, rising to 87 percent of CEOs who have already deployed AI

Hence a level of experience is necessary for standing the best chance of securing employment within the artificial intelligence and related technologies fields. Only a small fraction of AI job openings do not require prior experience.

In terms of key personal characteristics and competencies, the survey also found that AI jobs demand both technical expertise and strong management and communication skills.

In addition to discovering that AI job openings are more prevalent in areas with established AI innovation and development, the study found that only a small fraction of these positions offer fully remote work, with a slightly higher number classified as hybrid roles.

