Photo by Kindel Media on Pexels

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

Artificial intelligence is transforming marketing faster than you can say “machine learning.” These ingenious technologies are enabling marketers to work smarter, move quicker, and reach goals better than ever before.

There are now many AI tools available that are making marketing easier and more effective. These technologies help marketers in all sorts of ways — from better targeting of potential customers to creating standout PR campaigns and improving results.

Some tools can write marketing emails and social media posts that get higher engagement. Others analyze customer data to uncover who to target and what they respond to best. There are also AI assistants that design attention-grabbing graphics and ads tailored for different groups.

The key is that AI takes care of time-consuming analytical and detail work so marketers can focus on big picture strategy and vision. This allows teams to be more efficient and creative. When combined thoughtfully, human and AI capabilities complement each other for better performance.

In this Interview with Scott Bildberg, his opinion will highlight 10 leading examples of smart AI marketing tools that are driving real results for brands right now. His findings/opinions have been ranked by popularity, ease of use, and powerful functionalities within different marketing categories. Popularity criteria, awards, user growth, mentions across the web.

ChatGPT is a conversational AI system developed by OpenAI that aims to assist users with generating all types of written content. Leveraging large language models like GPT-3.5 and GPT-4, it can brainstorm ideas, craft outlines, and produce complete drafts for materials such as email newsletters, social posts, and blog articles. The technology looks to save time and boost productivity for marketing teams and agencies working on creative projects or campaigns. Copy.ai aims to help marketing and sales teams work smarter. The all-in-one platform automates repetitive administrative tasks, captures detailed data, and provides actionable insights – allowing staff to focus their energy on higher-level strategy and closing deals. Pre-set workflows immediately handle tasks like content creation, lead enrichment and campaign analysis. Custom workflows are also easy to build without technical skills. The AI qualifying leads, updating CRM systems and tracking every sales call detail along the way. AdCreative.ai helps in creating and optimizing creatives using artificial intelligence. This tool looks to fill that gap and make data-driven, high-converting creatives easy to produce. The platform can generate creatives for various formats such as text, images, videos – suited for different advertising platforms. Tailored headlines, social media posts, product photoshoots and more. The AI studies top-performing creatives to continually improve and provides insights on what’s working best in your ad accounts.The fully automated creative process also enables testing at scale to maximize engagement and return. According to the company, advertisers have seen up to 14x better conversion rates compared to manual design efforts. Synthesia.ai is a video creation platform that leverages artificial intelligence to transform text into studio-quality video. The software makes it simple for anyone to produce professional videos featuring AI-generated avatars and voiceovers available in over 130 languages. Users can choose from over 160 diverse avatar characters to represent a company or brand. Custom digital twins are also possible for a more tailored look. The video builder then allows easy editing and scene creation using the avatars, including realistic dialogue interactions. Video templates, media assets, and triggers further simplify the automated process. Pressmaster.ai is an AI-powered news publishing and PR platform that simplifies writing and distribution. Users can plan and write articles, publish them to a custom-branded news page, and distribute them to up to 3,000 targeted magazines with one click. It offers various content types, including press releases, thought leadership articles, and blog posts. With conversational AI, brief voice or text input turns into compelling articles in under five minutes. Performance analytics track views, engagement, and reach in a single dashboard. This makes it easy to create, distribute, and measure the impact of your content, maximizing your reach and increasing sales. Eluna.ai is a generative intelligence platform aiming to increase productivity and inspire creativity across various workflows. The software offers a suite of AI-powered tools for functions like image editing, text generation, and speech synthesis among others. Users can leverage large language models to translate ideas into assets like creatives, marketing copy, audio files and more. Eluna’s recently announced project “Pulse” analyzes millions of articles to identify trending topics and suggest potential content angles. The company aims to democratize access to the power of generative AI so businesses of all sizes can boost efficiency. Taplio is an AI-powered software aiming to boost LinkedIn growth and engagement. The all-in-one tool offers users capabilities to streamline content creation, relationship building, lead generation and analytics tracking. Leveraging large language models like GPT-4, Taplio can ideate compelling posts, improve drafts or even write full articles and social carousels automatically. Advanced scheduling features then allow simple posting cadence management. Network growth features help identify and connect with relevant profiles by turning post interactions into potential relationships. Browse AI is a no-code web data extraction platform that aims to make gathering, monitoring and analyzing data from any website simple and automated. Users can train AI bots in minutes to scrape targeted information and deliver it in structured spreadsheets or custom APIs. Individuals and teams leverage the software’s capabilities like scheduling, smart adaptation, captcha solving and robust integrations to build scalable data pipelines. Browse AI also offers a library of pre-built scrapers for common use cases such as price monitoring, search result analysis and more. Ocoya is an AI-powered social media management platform that aims to streamline creating and distributing marketing content. The software combines graphic design, copywriting and scheduling tools enhanced by generative intelligence. Users can leverage large language models to automatically generate written posts, captions, hashtags and translations suited for different platforms. Thousands of customizable image and video templates are also available to visually engage audiences. Ocoya enables posting automation across leading social networks while providing real-time analytics on engagement. By handling repetitive tasks like asset production, ideation and distribution, Ocoya looks to free up marketers to focus on core brand strategy. Improvado is an AI-powered marketing analytics platform designed to help enterprises automate reporting, gain data-driven insights and optimize campaign performance. The software centralizes data from hundreds of sources, ensures integrity, and transforms it into analysis-ready formats. Customizable dashboards then enable visibility across channels with pre-built and custom metrics tailored to different stakeholders. Improvado also features an AI Agent that answers natural language queries through generated text, data visualizations and recommendations. This allows both technical and non-technical marketing users to seamlessly explore data and uncover optimization opportunities.

These AI tools represent just a sample of the innovative technologies modernizing marketing. While automation handles tedious tasks, marketers can devote energy towards strategy, creativity and making meaningful connections with customers.

But integrating new solutions takes thoughtful planning too. Prioritize where inefficiencies and bottlenecks exist. Select tools that target specific friction points and integrate well with existing systems. Measure quantifiable metrics like lead generation and engagement lifts to optimize over time.

Approached strategically, AI delivers compounding benefits as the technologies learn and improve. Marketers gain invaluable time and space to experiment and envision the next big thing. With machines handling the busywork, human imagination is freed to thrive.

The marketing function epitomizes the symbiotic potential of human and artificial intelligence capabilities. Together, they can achieve more relevant, captivating and mutually beneficial exchanges between businesses and consumers. AI is here to stay, and 2024 is the year savvy marketers fully embrace it.