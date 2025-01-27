AI is disrupting the jobs market: How should applicants approach the recruitment treadmill?

A candidate is interviewed at a job interview. Image: Alan Cleaver via Wikipedia (CC BY 2.0)

Artificial intelligence could disrupt the UK job market, potentially displacing between one and three million private sector roles (according to an article in the UK magazine The Big Issue). This assessment of the evolving recruitment landscape comes from a company called JobLeads. In addition to their take on the recruitment scene, the company has curated practical, actionable advice—from crafting CVs to mastering interview techniques.

Network, Network, Network

Reach out to people in your industry, attend events, and connect with professionals on LinkedIn. Sometimes, even a casual conversation can open doors to opportunities you didn’t even know existed.

Martin Schmidt, Co-Founder and Managing Director at JobLeads advises: “Successful networking is all about building genuine relationships. Start by reaching out to people in your field with a simple message, like asking for advice or sharing something interesting you’ve learned. Be authentic, follow up, and stay in touch. Remember, networking is a two-way street, so offer help when you can. These connections can lead to opportunities when you least expect it.”

Customise Your Applications

Instead of sending out the same CV and cover letter everywhere, tailor them for each job. Read the job description thoroughly and focus on the skills and experiences that match what the employer is looking for. This shows you are genuinely interested and have done your homework.

If you are just starting out in your career or have limited experience, creating a strong CV is all about showcasing transferable skills. Focus on highlighting your academic achievements, relevant coursework, internships, or any volunteer work. Even without experience, you can leverage relevant soft-skills such as communication and problem-solving abilities to strengthen your CV.

Build a Professional Online Presence

If you don’t have a LinkedIn profile already, now is the perfect time to create one. Make sure your LinkedIn profile is up-to-date with your skills, experiences, and career goals. Follow industry trends, join relevant groups, and connect with people in your field.

A strong online presence and personal brand can really help you get noticed by potential employers.

Keep Learning

The job market is always changing, so keep your skills up to date. If you have some free time, use it to take online courses, attend workshops, or learn a new software program. Showing potential employers that you’re committed to growth can make you a more attractive candidate.

Stay Positive and Persistent

Job hunting can be tough, and it’s easy to get discouraged. But remember, every rejection is a step closer to the right opportunity. Stay positive, keep applying, and don’t be afraid to ask for feedback. Your persistence will pay off in the end.

Martin Schmidt, Co-Founder and Managing Director at JobLeads comments: “Don’t forget: your life should always be the number one priority, even during a job search. Remember to recharge your batteries from time to time and practice mindfulness to manage job search stress effectively.”

To help guide you through your search, Schmidt has addressed some of the most common concerns that job seekers have.

How can I remain motivated when looking for a job?

Schmidt recommends: “Setting small, achievable goals can help keep you on track. Break down your tasks, like networking or applying for a set number of jobs each week, and celebrate those wins along the way. Remember, job hunting is a marathon, not a sprint, so take care of yourself, stay organized, and keep your end goals in sight.”

I’ve applied everywhere and keep getting rejected. What do I do now?

Schmidt’s view is: “Getting rejected after applying to numerous jobs can be really tough, but it’s important not to lose hope. Take a step back and review your approach.”

He adds: “Consider asking for feedback from the employers who rejected you. Not all will respond, but sometimes you can get valuable insights that help you improve.It’s also worth revisiting your job search strategy. Are you applying to jobs that truly match your skills and experience? Sometimes a slight shift in focus can make a big difference. Lastly, take care of yourself. Rejections are hard, but they’re also a normal part of the process. Stay positive, keep learning, and remember that the right opportunity will come along if you stay persistent.”

How can I stand out in such a crowded job market?

Here Schmidt considers: “To really stand out in a crowded job market, it’s important to go beyond the basics. Tailor your resume and cover letter to each specific job, highlighting what makes you a perfect fit. Networking is also key; build genuine relationships with people in your industry, and let your passion and expertise shine through in your conversations and online presence. Employers are looking for someone who not only fits the job but is excited about the opportunity.”