AI expected to star at CES gadget extravaganza

CES is considered the world's largest annual consumer technology trade show, taking place each January in Las Vegas with thousands of exhibitors showing off their latest products - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP ALEX WONG

Glenn CHAPMAN

Gadgets, robots and vehicles imbued with artificial intelligence will once again vie for attention at the Consumer Electronics Show next week, as vendors behind the scenes will seek ways to deal with tariffs threatened by US President-elect Donald Trump.

The annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) opens formally in Las Vegas on Tuesday, but preceding days are packed with product announcements.

Artificial intelligence (AI) will be a major theme of the show, along with autonomous vehicles ranging from tractors and boats to lawn mowers and golf club trollies.

“Everybody is going to be talking about AI,” Creative Strategies analyst Carolina Milanesi told AFP.

“From fridges to ovens to whatever, everybody is going to be mentioning AI whether it is there or not.”

Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang will give a “do-not-miss” keynote speech on the eve of the CES show floor opening, touting innovations at the AI computer chip powerhouse, according to independent tech industry analyst Rob Enderle.

Chip industry rivals Intel, AMD and Qualcomm are expected to counter with news of their own.

– Cars and robots –

CES will also be a gigantic auto show, with carmakers and those supplying components showing off self-driving and automated safety capabilities.

“CES has been an auto show for a while now and if anything, it is more so this year,” said Techsponential analyst Avi Greengart.

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk’s close relationship with Trump is expected to reduce regulatory speed bumps regarding autonomous vehicles.

And while still far from being a part of everyday life, flying cars will be part of the CES scene, according to analyst Enderle.

“You should start seeing flying vehicles you can buy,” Enderle said.

“Getting approval to fly them is a whole other matter.”

Robots designed to handle work tasks or be comforting companions — and even adorable pets — are among the promised CES exhibits.

Gadgets for calming the mind, beautifying the body, or helping get a sound night’s sleep will also be on the show floor as tech continues to seep into every aspect of existence.

“Digital health is going to be huge,” said Greengart.

“We are seeing a lot more tech being worn or used to track your health markers.”

AI-enhanced tech will also be infusing homes, from a spice dispenser that “learns” a cook’s taste and robot vacuum cleaners to increasingly “smart” major appliances.

– Tariff anxiety? –

Tariffs talked about by Trump would raise costs for imported items, and that will likely be on the minds of CES attendees targeting the US market, according to analysts.

A lot of the products at the show have imported content, and if Trump hits Canada, China and Mexico with tariffs, it will mean a spike in prices, analyst Enderle reasoned.

“There will be a lot of concerned vendors at CES,” Enderle said of tariff trepidation.

“But a lot of the talk will happen behind closed doors to not anger the coming administration.”

Discreet talk at CES will include how to navigate supply chain constraints that could be caused by tariffs, according to Greengart.

Milanesi is keen to see whether China-based companies shun CES due to Trump’s trade rhetoric or flock to the show because it may be years before they return.

“It will be interesting talking to the little guys from outside the US to get a feel for how they see the impact of four years of Trump and Musk on tech,” Milanesi said.

Chinese companies with significant US presences, like smart television rivals TCL and Hisense, will be at CES.

“They are going to be back, probably bigger and brighter than ever,” Greengart said of the TV makers.

“But there is also a growing bifurcation of market between China and the rest of the world that is most acute in the mobile market and the auto market with electric vehicles.”