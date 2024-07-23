AI Agents: Force for destruction, force for good?

Image: — © AFP/File Chris Delmas

Writing in The Atlantic, Jonathan Zittrain makes a compelling case that AI Agents will destroy the world. Agents are AIs that act independently on behalf of humans. An example is in supply chains where AI Agents are used to optimize logistics, inventory management, stocking, and deliveries.

In response, the fear of AI is getting out of hand and potentially stopping progress, says Alex Zekoff, CEO of Thoughtful AI. He adds that AI is meant to be able to work on its own to make our lives easier – not be controlled. Zekoff is concerned that this line of reasoning assumes that all AI Agents are bad actors. That they are going to self-organize together to take over the world.

As a response to Zittrain, Zekoff says: “There are good actors, there are bad actors. We must assume for humanity to work at scale that the good actors will win out and triumph at the end of the movie.”

Zekoff adds, fearing that: “The constant fear of AI agents will have them plateau in productivity and the need for control will render them worthless.”

Zekoff’s firm – Thoughtful AI – is an AI-powered revenue cycle automation company deploying AI across healthcare organizations to maximize profitability believes AI Agents need to be valued as team members. On one hand he has a vested interest in promoting AI; on the other hand, as someone experienced in the world of AI his views make for a valid contribution to the discussion about the future of technology.

As well as concerns about AI, Zekoff ponders: “But what about the good actors? The good uses of AI Agents?”

He adds: “What about the AI Agents that are going to give 100’s of billions of denied claims back to healthcare providers and not greedy insurance companies?”

And again: “What about the AI Agents that are going to help governments restore their inefficient systems, balance budgets, and reduce inflation and unnecessary taxes?”

Further extolling the benefits of AI, Zekoff provides: “What about the AI Agents that are going to develop new cures for untreatable diseases?”

Zekoff closes his entry into the debate with: “With chaos, comes order. Good and bad. Light and dark. No technology is right or wrong, rather the fight here is much more spiritual at best. Setting intentions for the use of AI and how we’re going to solve humanity’s greatest challenges is how we’re going to move ahead in today’s chaotic world.”